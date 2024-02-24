What happened to Chris Hughes? Love Island star hospitalized after 'taking a turn'

Chris Hughes, aged 31, was taken to the hospital due to a mysterious illness this week. As per BNN, Hughes was rushed to the hospital after "taking a turn." However, Hughes has not disclosed the specific reason behind his hospital admission.

On Friday, February 23, Hughes expressed gratitude to the NHS (National Health Service) staff and assured his followers that he is "on the mend" through his Instagram story. He thanked a friend for being by his side throughout the night during his treatment and shared a photo from the hospital bed.

Chris Hughes' Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@chrishughesofficial)

In his post, he said:

"Took a turn Wednesday, the NHS staff were incredible. Not just caring, friendly and all the things you'd expect, but more the way they conduct themselves. The situations they deal with day in day out, and the way they're spoken to on occasions shocked me. Their patience is incredible and the staff are amazing. Really are unsung heroes so thank you."

Chris Hughes was previously hospitalized with a health scare a year ago

Chris Hughes has not disclosed the details of his illness. However, he was previously admitted to the hospital last year with another health scare.

In his Instagram post last year, Hughes revealed that he was hospitalized due to alcohol hepatitis after a day of heavy drinking. The Love Island actor mentioned that he was "chronically dehydrated" and his "liver was damaged."

He had to be admitted to the hospital after his workout. On his Instagram story, he explained that "one sip of water made him feel sick." As per Hughes, his body was unable to break down his alcohol consumption.

"So basically all my antics on Saturday have caused this. When I was posting away about running that 4k, I was not truly hungover Sunday and Monday, but I was 'chronically dehydrated and have alcohol hepatitis'... (not cool, not at all) where essentially my liver is damaged and couldn't consume the alcohol consumption and the bloods have also showed that."

Last year, too, he thanked the NHS staff for their cooperation. As per BNN, his present health condition raises questions about his previous lifestyle choices. He could have been hospitalized for something similar or might be facing consequences for his poor lifestyle habits, per BNN.

After Hughes found fame while working on Love Island, he found passion in horse racing. He became a horse racing presenter. As per Daily Mail, he was always interested in the world of horse racing.