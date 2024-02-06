Who was Keagan Kirkby? Point-to-point jockey and Paul Nicholls team member dies at 25 after falling from horse

Keagan Kirkby, a jockey, recently passed away at the age of 25 due to a fall during a horse race in Kent on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Kirkby was riding in Charing point-to-point when his horse went off the course and ran through the wing of a fence.

In horse racing, a wing is usually made of metal, wood, and plastic, and sits at both ends of a fence. It is intended to guide the horse towards it. The official statement of the Injured Jockeys Fund said:

“It is with deep sadness that we have to report that West Country point-to-point rider, Keagan Kirkby, 25, has died following a fall at Charing point-to-point in Kent today. His horse, trained locally, ran out through the wing of a fence on the second circuit of the final race. The on course Medical Team attended immediately and despite additional support from a 999 Helicopter Emergency Services Crew, he could not be saved.''

Keagan Kirkby worked for a leading trainer, Paul Nicholls, at his stables. He joined Nicholls' stables in the village of Ditcheat, Somerset, in 2019. He was nominated for the Rider/Groom category of the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards and made it to the top 10 in the list.

He was also awarded Employee of the Month in 2021.

Following Kirkby's injury, he was treated by on-site paramedics and an air ambulance crew. Unfortunately, the young trainer succumbed to his injuries.

Keagan Kirkby's colleagues and girlfriend paid their tributes to him following his death

Paul Nicholls wrote a message for Kirkby on X, calling him one of their "best, hardworking lads" following the trainer's death. He said that Kirkby would be "missed terribly."

The regulatory body for horse riding in Britain, The British Horseracing Society, also commented on Kirkby's death, saying that they are "devastated to hear the tragic news." The chief executive of BHA, Julie Harrington, spoke about his nomination and how it spoke of "Keagan's qualities".

"The entire racing industry will be in mourning at the loss of someone so young and with such potential. The nomination spoke of Keagan's qualities as a thoughtful rider who develops a personal bond with his horses, understands their characters and adapts his riding accordingly, as well as his affable, helpful nature and popularity on the yard."

Keagan Kirkby's girlfriend, Emily Burge also wrote a message on Facebook in memory of the rider:

"I never thought in a million years I would find someone like you who cared and looked after me the way you did. I'm absolutely heartbroken and always will be. You were the light at the end of a hard week at work. We had so many plans over the summer to go to the lakes and show you where I grew up in Exmoor. I know I will always be your doughnut and you will always be my princess. I'm so sorry and I will love you forever."

Tributes are pouring in on various social media platforms honoring the young rider since his death on Sunday.