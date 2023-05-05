Who is Sienna Weir? Tributes pour in as 23 year old Miss Universe finalist dies from horse riding accident

Sienna Weir, the Australian Miss Universe 2022 finalist, passed away on Thursday, May 4. Weir's death was caused by a horse riding accident. She was 23.

The news of her demise was shared by Sienna's family. The family said that they made a decision to take her off life support after she was injured last month.

As per reports, Sienna Weir was horse-riding at Windsson Polo Grounds on April 2 when her horse fell and the model suffered serious injuries. She was on life support for several weeks.

As the news of her demise came to light, social media users started sharing heartfelt messages for her. Her boyfriend, Tom Bull, said,

"We loved with a love that was more than love."

Sienna Weir was one of the 27 finalists in the 2022 Australian Miss Universe competition

Sienna was a 23-year-old model and an aspiring influencer. She was one of the 27 finalists in Australia's Miss Universe 2022 contest. In an interview with Gold Coast Magazine in September, she spoke about her experience.

She said that she received a double degree from Sydney University in psychology and English literature. She also intended to relocate to London in order to spend more time with her family and to develop her career and social networks.

She also shared that she started horse-riding when she was barely three years old. Sienna said,

"My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can't imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend."

She also shared that she had a passion for writing poetry, “especially Gothic poetry.” Sienna added:

“I place a great level of importance on self-expression through language, whether it is reading, writing, or speaking, and this is something I really want to maintain through both my professional and artistic pursuits.”

Social media users mourn Sienna Weir's demise

Several people commented on her last Instagram post, which was shared in April. Netizens paid condolences by sharing heartfelt comments on her post.

Sienna's modelling agency, Scoop Management, also shared several photographs of her on Instagram on Thursday. Mourning the model, the agency wrote:

“Forever in our hearts.”

Sienna Weir is survived by her family, sister, niece, and nephew.

