Who was Elsa Klensch? Tributes pour in as pioneer in fashion journalism dies aged 92

Renowned fashion journalist Elsa Klensch recently passed away at the age of 92 in New York City. The news of her demise was announced by CNN, where she hosted a weekly fashion design TV series. The program, titled Styles with Elsa Klensch, was on-air for over two decades.

The Australian-born media personality has worked with renowned fashion-centric publications like Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. She later also served as the fashion editor of the New York Post.

In 1980, Klensh joined Cable News Network (CNN) and served as the producer and host for her disruptive show, credited as one of the first significant platforms for fashion news. At the time, her show briefly peaked amongst CNN's highest-rated weekend feature-news programs.

What is known about the late fashion journalism icon Elsa Klensch?

Elsa Klensch was an Australian-American fashion journalist best known for her career as a novelist and media personality. The New South Wales native started her journalism career in the late 1950s with the Sydney Daily Telegraph. At the time, she was reportedly studying Journalism at Sydney University.

Throughout the early 1960s, she worked in multiple publications and organizations as a public relations officer and editor. Later, in the mid-1960s, Elsa Klensch moved to Hong Kong as Editor and Publications Section Chief for the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. There, she also helped organize fashion events and promote trade magazines.

After getting married in 1966, Klensch moved to New York, where she worked for Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and The New York Post. The fashion journalist made her first television appearance in 1978. In the same year, Klensch reportedly got renowned French fashion-designer Yves Saint Laurent to appear on-screen. Laurent was allegedly not fond of television appearances and only agreed to Klensch's choice as a favor.

Two years later, Elsa Klensch joined CNN. According to a 1993 report by EW, her show reached almost 2.5 million households at the time. As a journalist, she would travel to multiple fashion shows in fashion capitals like Paris, Milan, Tokyo, and London.

On her show in 2000, Klensch reportedly said,

"When we started, maybe for the first five years, we were the only television crew (at fashion shows.) Designers really didn't understand the concept of television."

Condolences rush in following the news of Elsa Klensch's death

Several followers honored her legacy and paid tribute to the late fashion journalist on Twitter. Numerous tweets claimed that Klensch was the inspiration behind their journey in the fashion world.

Many people credited Klensch and her show for having instilled an interest in fashion design. Following her departure from the CNN show, Klensch published multiple mystery novels. The nonagenarian received a lot of recognition for her contributions to fashion reportage during her lifetime.

Abby Gardner @abbygardner



She opened up a whole new world to a girl growing up in Indianapolis—and I will be forever grateful. CNN International @cnni Elsa Klensch, who was among the first to bring fashion to TV screens with CNN's "Style with Elsa Klensch" in the 1980s, has died at 92 in New York City, CNN has confirmed. cnn.it/3vKfSx4 Elsa Klensch, who was among the first to bring fashion to TV screens with CNN's "Style with Elsa Klensch" in the 1980s, has died at 92 in New York City, CNN has confirmed. cnn.it/3vKfSx4 I fell in love with fashion and magazines in no small part because of Elsa Klensch. I feverishly studied and devoured every episode of her fabulous show.She opened up a whole new world to a girl growing up in Indianapolis—and I will be forever grateful. twitter.com/cnni/status/14… I fell in love with fashion and magazines in no small part because of Elsa Klensch. I feverishly studied and devoured every episode of her fabulous show. She opened up a whole new world to a girl growing up in Indianapolis—and I will be forever grateful. twitter.com/cnni/status/14…

Deborah Roberts @DebRobertsABC My love of fashion and couture was nurtured by the fashion reporter Elsa Klensch on CNN. She took us to the front row of European fashion shows before we knew how accessible and exciting they could be. So today I honor her legacy! My love of fashion and couture was nurtured by the fashion reporter Elsa Klensch on CNN. She took us to the front row of European fashion shows before we knew how accessible and exciting they could be. So today I honor her legacy! https://t.co/9Zc7HQcVc6

Monita Rajpal @MonitaRajpal @CNN I remember watching Style as a teenager in Canada. It felt like a full circle moment when I began hosting CNN’s fashion & design programmes like Design 360, Art of Life. Klensch was the trailblazer who showed us there were incredible stories in art that were worthy of being news. @CNN I remember watching Style as a teenager in Canada. It felt like a full circle moment when I began hosting CNN’s fashion & design programmes like Design 360, Art of Life. Klensch was the trailblazer who showed us there were incredible stories in art that were worthy of being news.

Stacy Igel @StacyIgel 🏼 RIP @CNN I had the honor of interning under the great pioneer in television fashion journalism Elsa Klensch . She took me under her wing and taught me the ropes.🏼 RIP @CNN I had the honor of interning under the great pioneer in television fashion journalism Elsa Klensch . She took me under her wing and taught me the ropes. 🙏🏼 RIP

Deborah Roberts @DebRobertsABC Saddened to hear of the passing of 92 year old Elsa Klensch. Her old show, Style with Elsa Klensch, sparked my interest in fashion and designers way back when. What an icon. Saddened to hear of the passing of 92 year old Elsa Klensch. Her old show, Style with Elsa Klensch, sparked my interest in fashion and designers way back when. What an icon. https://t.co/wxJVGBFLYu

Vanessa Friedman @VVFriedman Farewell, Elsa Klensch, among the first of her kind. Farewell, Elsa Klensch, among the first of her kind.

Nico Maounis @nicomaounis

I was so fortunate to have interned with you at CNN in the 90s. Godspeed! #CNN Rest In Peace Elsa Klensch. You will always be the Style queen reporting on the design worlds of fashion, beauty and decorating.I was so fortunate to have interned with you at CNN in the 90s. Godspeed! #ElsaKlensch Rest In Peace Elsa Klensch. You will always be the Style queen reporting on the design worlds of fashion, beauty and decorating. I was so fortunate to have interned with you at CNN in the 90s. Godspeed! #ElsaKlensch #CNN https://t.co/bvTmh7XmW3

Jeanne Beker @Jeanne_Beker 🏻 twitter.com/cnn/status/149… CNN @CNN Elsa Klensch, who was among the first to bring fashion to TV screens with CNN's "Style with Elsa Klensch" in the 1980s, has died at 92 in New York City, CNN has confirmed. cnn.it/35M1B8e Elsa Klensch, who was among the first to bring fashion to TV screens with CNN's "Style with Elsa Klensch" in the 1980s, has died at 92 in New York City, CNN has confirmed. cnn.it/35M1B8e Sad to hear of the passing of Elsa Klensch—a true pioneer who helped pave the way for fashion coverage on TV. RIP. Sad to hear of the passing of Elsa Klensch—a true pioneer who helped pave the way for fashion coverage on TV. RIP. 💔🙏🏻 twitter.com/cnn/status/149…

Mickey Boardman @AskMrMickey As a young fashion-loving gay, Elsa Klensch opened up an incredible world of style & glamour for me. RIP to a legend & pioneer. As a young fashion-loving gay, Elsa Klensch opened up an incredible world of style & glamour for me. RIP to a legend & pioneer.

In 1988, she received the Order of Merit from the Italian Government. She was given an honorary doctorate from International Fine Arts College in Miami two years later. Before her demise, she also served as the former vice president of the Fashion Group International.

