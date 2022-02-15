Who was Lynn Tolliver Jr.? Life and career explored as Cleveland radio pioneer dies aged 71

Cleveland radio star Lynn Tolliver Jr. recently passed away on February 13 at the age of 71. He was a popular DJ on the 93.1 WZAK since the early 1980s.

WKSU stated that Lynn died from an undisclosed illness. The news was confirmed by the radio station who said in a social media post:

“A Cleveland legend has passed. Lynn Tolliver Jr. – a name that brought big time radio to WZAK in the 80s. Our thoughts and prayers are with his close circle at this time.”

Everything known about Lynn Tolliver Jr.

Lynn was a popular radio personality and is credited with placing the WZAK radio station on the map during the 1980s. He worked at the station until 2000 and after retirement, he continued to broadcast his online radio station, Radio 9311.

Tolliver spent most of his career in radio and previously worked in factories, issued a few successful radio projects, worked as a promoter, and spent five years at the United States Postal Service.

Before coming to Cleveland, he worked at Detroit’s MCA as an urban contemporary program director.

Lynn Tolliver Jr. was a famous radio personality (Image via montej11/Twitter)

Cleveland Association of Broadcasters mentioned that he organized stunts during his shows and offered prizes to the listeners who showed up with the biggest cockroaches or who wore underwear on their heads.

His radio stations won three Billboard Awards in 1993. The Cleveland Association of Broadcasters gave the Excellence in Broadcasting award to Lynn, making him the first Black recipient of the award.

Lynn was a part of WZAK for three decades. Apart from being a radio star, he was an artist and recorded songs with his group S*xual Harassment. He even wrote the 1983 song, I Need a Freak.

He won a lawsuit against a previous collaborator on I Need a Freak, who licensed the use of the song without his permission. It was sampled in Black Eyes Peas’ song, My Humps, which was the reason behind the copyright infringement complaint.

Lynn was married to his wife Simone Tolliver. Although they never shared anything about their marriage, they tied the knot late, according to Google Books, and had a son named McKinley Tolliver during their marriage.

Edited by R. Elahi