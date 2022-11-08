Ree Drummond recently authored a blog post as a tribute to her father-in-law Chuck Drummond, who passed away on November 4. In the blog post, Ree stated that Chuck died peacefully in his sleep.

She also wrote that her father-in-law's health had been deteriorating over the last few months. However, she did not specify whether he was hospitalized prior to his death.

Sharing her blog on Facebook, Ree wrote:

“Many of you knew Pa-Pa from my blog and cooking show through the years, and I wanted to share this news with you. Thank you for your love and prayers, especially for Ladd and his brother Tim, and the six grandkids.”

"We love you so much, Pa-Pa": Chuck Drummond's daughter-in-law pens an emotional tribute to him

On November 6, 2022, Ree published a blog post on her website, The Pioneer Woman. In the post, she informed readers about how Chuck passed away in his sleep on Friday.

She added that she waited for a few days before sharing the news, since she had to "communicate with extended family, take a few breaths, and shed some tears."

In her blog post, Ree mentioned that Chuck Drummond's health had been declining over the last couple of months, and his family knew he did not have much time left. Speaking about her father-in-law's life, Ree said,

“Many of you know Chuck as Pa-Pa, which is what we all called him. He raised three sons, taught them all he knew about ranching, then did the same with his six grandchildren.”

Ree further recalled how none of Chuck's grandchildren ever admitted to being bored in front of him, because "he'd give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever!"

Dana Money @danamoneywx Heartbroken to hear that Chuck Drummond has passed Heartbroken to hear that Chuck Drummond has passed 💔

She also wrote that Chuck was a generous, open-hearted person, who "kept up with extended cousins, organized family reunions, and ensured that connections were maintained through the years."

Writing about her own relationship with Chuck, Ree said that he always supported her by sharing her cookbooks and watching her QVC segments. She ended the blog with:

“We love you so much Pa-Pa. Thank you for living such a full life, and for letting us all be a part of it.”

Who was Chuck Drummond?

Chuck Drummond's cause of death remains unknown (Image via Anthony Golden/Facebook)

Born on March 12, 1943, Chuck Drummond, also known as Charles Robert Drummond, spent his first five years on his family ranch, where he learned how to ride horses. From then on, farming and ranching became an important part of his life. He was also passionate about hunting.

Chuck played football in high school and was the president of his senior class. He later joined Oklahoma State University, from where he graduated with a degree in Agriculture Economics.

Throughout his career as a rancher, Chuck faced numerous challenges, like ice storms, varmints, and fluctuating cattle prices.

Chuck Drummond and Nan Olsen tied the knot in August 1964 and welcomed their first son, Todd, in September 1965. They had a second son named Timothy, in July 1967, and their third son, Ladd, was born in January 1968.

Chuck is survived by his two younger sons. His eldest son, Todd, passed away at the age of 18, while Nan Olsen died five years ago.

