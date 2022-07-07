Debbie Lesko's 'shooting her own grandchildren' remark leaves internet aghast

"

Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko has left the internet shocked after admitting that she would shoot her grandchildren rather than have a gun safety bill advance. Following her statement gaining traction online, many took to Twitter, cracking jokes about her attempting to get out of babysitting duties and netizens expressing gratitude that Lesko is not their grandmother.

On Tuesday, Debbie Lesko began:

“I have five grandchildren. I would do anything, anything, to protect my five grandchildren, including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.”

After delivering the concerning statement, the Congresswoman angrily continued to accuse the Democrats of wanting to:

“Take away my right, my right, to protect my grandchildren. They wanna take away the rights of law abiding citizens to protect their own children, and grandchildren, and wives and brothers and sisters. This bill takes away due process from law abiding citizens.”

Netizens react to Debbie Lesko's statement, Congresswoman retorts with a Tweet

After Lesko's remarks began to catch steam on social media, many expressed concerns over her ardent need to oppose the gun safety bill, saying she would also shoot her grandchildren if she had to.

Following her statement, Lesko was trending on Twitter. Netizens flooded the internet, slamming the Conservative Congresswoman. Several jokes about her being a grandmother also ensued. A few tweets read:

As the clip of her controversial remarks continued to leave the internet floored, Lesko took to her Twitter account to react to the mockery. She wrote in a tweet:

“It never ceases to amaze me the lengths gun control zealots will go! They turned my speech about protecting Second Amendment rights and my right to protect my grandchildren from violent criminals into a claim I would harm my own grandchildren. Absolutely ridiculous!”

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko @RepDLesko It never ceases to amaze me the lengths gun control zealots will go! They turned my speech about protecting Second Amendment rights and my right to protect my grandchildren from violent criminals into a claim I would harm my own grandchildren. Absolutely ridiculous! It never ceases to amaze me the lengths gun control zealots will go! They turned my speech about protecting Second Amendment rights and my right to protect my grandchildren from violent criminals into a claim I would harm my own grandchildren. Absolutely ridiculous!

Earlier this year, Lesko made headlines for receiving Donald Trump's endorsement for her to run for a second term in Arizona for the 2022 re-election. According to AZ Central, the former president called her a "Conservative Warrior."

Trump said in a written statement"

"Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is a Conservative Warrior for the people of Arizona. A strong supporter of our MAGA Agenda, Debbie is working tirelessly to secure our border, uphold the rule of law, defend our second amendment, support our military and vets, and hold the Biden Administration accountable for their absolute incompetence. Debbie Lesko has my complete and total endorsement!”

Lesko won the Arizona District's election by a slim margin in 2018. Her leadership has been a topic of debate since she announced she was anti-vaccine during the covid pandemic.

Everything to know about Debbie Lesko

In May 2018, Congresswoman Lesko was sworn into the US House of Representatives after winning the special election. She was elected for her second full term.

In Congress, Lesko has won multiple awards, including being named a 'Citizens Against Government Waste Taxpayer Super Hero' in 2019, receiving the 'US Chamber of Commerce's Spirit of Enterprise' Award, and 'National Federation of Independent Business' Guardian of Small Business' Award in 2020. She was also crowned the Champion of the Taxpayer, Guardian of Small Business, and Senator of the year, amongst others.

Lesko received her bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin. She lives in Peoria with her husband Joe and is the mother of three children.

