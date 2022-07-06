Video of Rhode Island senator Tiara Mack twerking goes viral as Democrat addresses online backlash 

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack became the topic of discussion on social media after posting a video of herself twerking on a beach. The video has since been viewed over a thousand times.
Expectedly, conservatives have attacked the 28-year-old for her “unprofessional” behaviors. However, Democrats also took to Twitter, slamming her for her decorum.
Tiara Mack, a Democrat representing District 6 in Rhode Island, took to TikTok on Monday to post a video of herself twerking upside down in a bikini with her head in the sand. She described the video:
“Promised senator thirst trap at Block Island.”
She asked viewers to “Vote Senator Mack” as well. In another video posted on the Baller Alert Instagram account, Tiara Mack asked:
“How many nip slips am I allowed to get on the Fourth of July?”
A woman was heard shouting in the video,
“You already have three.”
Tiara Mack has not issued an apology for the video
The queer educator and reproductive rights activist stood by her actions and did not apologize for the TikTok video. After amassing immense hate online, she took to her official Twitter account and said:
“Da*n. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday.”
The Brown University graduate continued to amass hate on social media. One social media user commented on the video by saying:
“I don’t ever wanna hear you complain about how ‘woman aren’t respected in this county' after posting this.”
Tiara Mack responded to this by saying that she will not be respected “regardless.” In a video, she replied:
“Honey baby. This ain’t it. Because I have an Ivy League degree and I’m a sitting state senator. It’s not about what I’m wearing. It’s not about what I’m doing. They won’t respect me regardless.”
She continued:
“Do yall really be coming on the internet without knowing how to do a simple Google search? I’m a state senator baby girl. The United States ain’t got nothing to do with me. She ain’t got nothing to do with me.”
Mack also took to TikTok to respond to the backlash. She said:
“My constituents fricking love that I’m a real person and fun and not a robot. I’m trying to determine which point of envy these people are mad at. Is the Ivy League degree? Is it the sitting state senator? Is it the bodacious body? Because the hate is real and abundant.”
In a phone interview with NBC 10 News, the state senator expressed disappointment over how her TikTok video garnered news coverage rather than her accomplishments in the legislature or the fact that she is a national champion rugby player.
Netizens react to Tiara Mack’s twerking video
Surprisingly, the conservatives and Democrats were on the same side regarding the senator’s video. Many expressed online that this is not how a person in the office should behave. A few tweets online read:
In January 2021, Mack became the first openly LGBTQI+ Black person to assume office as the Rhode Island Senator.