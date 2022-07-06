Video of Rhode Island senator Tiara Mack twerking goes viral as Democrat addresses online backlash 

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack became the topic of discussion on social media after posting a video of herself twerking on a beach. The video has since been viewed over a thousand times.

Expectedly, conservatives have attacked the 28-year-old for her “unprofessional” behaviors. However, Democrats also took to Twitter, slamming her for her decorum.

Tiara Mack, a Democrat representing District 6 in Rhode Island, took to TikTok on Monday to post a video of herself twerking upside down in a bikini with her head in the sand. She described the video:

“Promised senator thirst trap at Block Island.”

She asked viewers to “Vote Senator Mack” as well. In another video posted on the Baller Alert Instagram account, Tiara Mack asked:

“How many nip slips am I allowed to get on the Fourth of July?”

A woman was heard shouting in the video,

“You already have three.”

Tiara Mack has not issued an apology for the video

The queer educator and reproductive rights activist stood by her actions and did not apologize for the TikTok video. After amassing immense hate online, she took to her official Twitter account and said:

“Da*n. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday.”

Tiara Mack @MackDistrict6 Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday 🥴 Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday 🥴

The Brown University graduate continued to amass hate on social media. One social media user commented on the video by saying:

“I don’t ever wanna hear you complain about how ‘woman aren’t respected in this county' after posting this.”

Tiara Mack responded to this by saying that she will not be respected “regardless.” In a video, she replied:

“Honey baby. This ain’t it. Because I have an Ivy League degree and I’m a sitting state senator. It’s not about what I’m wearing. It’s not about what I’m doing. They won’t respect me regardless.”

She continued:

“Do yall really be coming on the internet without knowing how to do a simple Google search? I’m a state senator baby girl. The United States ain’t got nothing to do with me. She ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Mack also took to TikTok to respond to the backlash. She said:

“My constituents fricking love that I’m a real person and fun and not a robot. I’m trying to determine which point of envy these people are mad at. Is the Ivy League degree? Is it the sitting state senator? Is it the bodacious body? Because the hate is real and abundant.”

In a phone interview with NBC 10 News, the state senator expressed disappointment over how her TikTok video garnered news coverage rather than her accomplishments in the legislature or the fact that she is a national champion rugby player.

Netizens react to Tiara Mack’s twerking video

Surprisingly, the conservatives and Democrats were on the same side regarding the senator’s video. Many expressed online that this is not how a person in the office should behave. A few tweets online read:

Abigail @theelegantblkwm Tiara Mack is why blacks aren’t taken seriously. The only way to gain votes from black people is to use celebrity endorsements, Ebonics, twerking, and emotions. Not logic, polices, or candid conservations. Tiara Mack is why blacks aren’t taken seriously. The only way to gain votes from black people is to use celebrity endorsements, Ebonics, twerking, and emotions. Not logic, polices, or candid conservations.

Abigail @theelegantblkwm Do black women want to be taken seriously? If so why do we have black women who show off their bodies, use vulgar language, and sexualize everything as our representation in the media? Where are the women of elegance and grace? #tiaramack Do black women want to be taken seriously? If so why do we have black women who show off their bodies, use vulgar language, and sexualize everything as our representation in the media? Where are the women of elegance and grace? #tiaramack

vineeth naik @vineeth_naik @MackDistrict6 On one hand, you sure are fit and that is great. But on the other hand, you wanted attention while posting this and unfortunately you are getting a lot of the wrong type of attention. There is always a risk with creativity, especially when in office. @MackDistrict6 On one hand, you sure are fit and that is great. But on the other hand, you wanted attention while posting this and unfortunately you are getting a lot of the wrong type of attention. There is always a risk with creativity, especially when in office.

Mike Steward @realMikeSteward @MackDistrict6 Good luck in your next election. For the record, anyone who twerks for votes is laughable. I mean seriously, would you take you serious? @MackDistrict6 Good luck in your next election. For the record, anyone who twerks for votes is laughable. I mean seriously, would you take you serious?

Bleu Cheque @VERBAL_CHANCLA @MackDistrict6 Doesn’t tick me off, just amazed a professional woman felt she had to put herself out there like that in order to make a point. @MackDistrict6 Doesn’t tick me off, just amazed a professional woman felt she had to put herself out there like that in order to make a point.

Say It Loud-Black and Proud @nikki_1968 @MackDistrict6 I'm not a conservative and I'm disappointed. Where do we draw the line on the behavior of public figures? I like when WE have a standard of decorum that we want OUR people to rise to. To be UNCOMMON to be admired! This ain't it. @MackDistrict6 I'm not a conservative and I'm disappointed. Where do we draw the line on the behavior of public figures? I like when WE have a standard of decorum that we want OUR people to rise to. To be UNCOMMON to be admired! This ain't it.

Tadeusz Mrozek, UMBC '25 @TadeuszMrozek2 @MackDistrict6 People don't care that you're twerking. People care that you're twerking in your capacity as an elected official to attempt to garner votes. It's completely unbecoming of a state senator to, and I can't believe I'm saying this, campaign via twerking. @MackDistrict6 People don't care that you're twerking. People care that you're twerking in your capacity as an elected official to attempt to garner votes. It's completely unbecoming of a state senator to, and I can't believe I'm saying this, campaign via twerking.

In January 2021, Mack became the first openly LGBTQI+ Black person to assume office as the Rhode Island Senator.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far