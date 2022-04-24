Who was Orrin G. Hatch? Tributes pour in as the longest-serving Utah Senator dies at 88

Republican senator from Utah, Orrin G. Hatch recently passed away on April 23, 2022, at the age of 88. The news was announced by the Hatch Foundation.

Hatch Foundation's executive director, Matt Sandgren, mentioned in a statement:

“Senator Orrin G. Hatch personified the American Dream. Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States Senator.”

Ted Rall, Political Cartoonist & Writer @TedRall RIP Orrin Hatch. I disagreed with him, obviously. But I was surprised at a cartoonist convention to learn he was a fan and he wanted to hang out. We discussed politics for hours. He was funny, self-aware and intelligent…though wrong. washingtonpost.com/local/obituari… RIP Orrin Hatch. I disagreed with him, obviously. But I was surprised at a cartoonist convention to learn he was a fan and he wanted to hang out. We discussed politics for hours. He was funny, self-aware and intelligent…though wrong. washingtonpost.com/local/obituari…

Jeff Katz @jeffkatzshow



foxnews.com/politics/longt… gettr.com/post/p16tee6fc… RIP Orrin G. Hatch Orrin Hatch, longtime Utah Republican senator, dead at 88 RIP Orrin G. Hatch Orrin Hatch, longtime Utah Republican senator, dead at 88foxnews.com/politics/longt… gettr.com/post/p16tee6fc…

Everything known about Orrin G. Hatch

Born on March 22, 1934, Hatch was the longest-serving Republican senator and represented Utah from 1977 to 2019. He was also the president's pro tempore in the Senate from 2015 to 2019.

Orrin earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a lawyer in Pittsburgh from 1963 to 1969 and later relocated his practice to Salt Lake City, Utah. He was then elected to the Senate in 1977, where he was recognized as a crusader for conservative values.

Orrin G. Hatch served as a United States Senator from Utah from 1977 to 2019 (Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hatch helped defeat the proposed Labor Law Reform Act of 1978, which could have expanded the power of labor unions. He then voted against the Equal Rights Amendment, which would have invalidated state and federal laws that discriminate on the basis of sex.

He also co-sponsored the Missing Children Act in 1982 which established the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alongside the Comprehensive Education Act, which required that cigarette packaging carry warnings about the dangers of smoking.

He continued to serve as a powerful voice for conservatives and voted in favor of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, although the law was struck down in 1997. He announced in 1999 that he would run for the Republican nomination for the presidency, but dropped out of the race after a disappointing primary finish behind front-runner George W. Bush.

Hatch worked to set restrictions on class-action lawsuits and to curb medical malpractice suits, sponsoring bills to that effect in 2004 and 2009. He was also a vocal critic of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Orrin became one of the Senate’s most vocal supporters of Donald Trump and played an important role in fulfilling one of Trump’s campaign pledges, tax reform, in 2017. He wrote Square Peg: Confessions of a Citizen Senator in 2002 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Orrin G. Hatch’s death:

lindad827 @lindad8271



Orrin G. Hatch, longest-serving Republican in Senate history, dies at 88 We lost Sen Orrin Hatch, an honest and ethical gentleman respected by both sides of the aisle. RIPOrrin G. Hatch, longest-serving Republican in Senate history, dies at 88 msn.com/en-us/news/pol… We lost Sen Orrin Hatch, an honest and ethical gentleman respected by both sides of the aisle. RIPOrrin G. Hatch, longest-serving Republican in Senate history, dies at 88 msn.com/en-us/news/pol…

Neil Chatterjee @FERChatterjee

washingtonpost.com/local/obituari… The epitome of kindness. A truly wonderful person. RIP Senator Hatch. The epitome of kindness. A truly wonderful person. RIP Senator Hatch. washingtonpost.com/local/obituari…

CWR @carriealmom

RIP Dear Sir!

Service Timeline of Senator Orrin G. Hatch — Orrin G. Hatch Foundation A GOPer for the ages…RIP Dear Sir!Service Timeline of Senator Orrin G. Hatch — Orrin G. Hatch Foundation orrinhatchfoundation.org/service A GOPer for the ages…RIP Dear Sir!Service Timeline of Senator Orrin G. Hatch — Orrin G. Hatch Foundation orrinhatchfoundation.org/service

Navy⚓Brat @_NavyBrat



RIP Orrin G. Hatch 🏻 twitter.com/OrrinHatch/sta… Orrin G. Hatch Foundation @OrrinHatch



To learn more about his incredible life, click here:



orrinhatchfoundation.org The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch—the former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate and the longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019).To learn more about his incredible life, click here: The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch—the former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate and the longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019).To learn more about his incredible life, click here:orrinhatchfoundation.org https://t.co/dCGa7ew11f Vile attacks by the Left once again are all over twitter. The Left has no morals or couth.RIP Orrin G. Hatch Vile attacks by the Left once again are all over twitter. The Left has no morals or couth. RIP Orrin G. Hatch 🙏🏻 twitter.com/OrrinHatch/sta…

His cause of death remains unknown and is survived by his wife Elaine Hansen and six children.

Edited by Khushi Singh