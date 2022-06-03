“There was error at every level”: Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez claims school police chief did not receive 911 calls amidst Uvalde shooting

The Texas state senator said on Thursday that during the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the commander in charge of police was not alerted to the multiple frightening 911 calls from youngsters stuck inside, and it's questionable who else on the site was aware of the calls as the tragedy unfolded.

Senator Rolando Gutierrez told sources:

"It was a system failure when school district police Chief Pete Arredondo received no word of the pleas for help from inside Robb Elementary School on May 24."

Ronaldo Gutierrez was shaking with grief while speaking about what happened in the Texas school shooting and that the authorities could not stand up to the expectations of the victims and guardians involved. But, according to Gutierrez, Republican Gov. Greg Abbot should bear some responsibility for the shortcomings of the police response.

Story continues below ad

He said:

"I want to know specifically who was receiving the 911 calls. There was error at every level, including the legislative level. Greg Abbott has plenty of blame in all of this."

Timeline of Texas massacre unfolded

Although the investigation into the Texas atrocity is still ongoing, much has been learned about the roughly two hours that elapsed between when investigators claimed that a 18-year-old local man, who had just recently attained an age where he could legally purchase a military-grade assault rifle, made alarming social media posts, including attempting to shoot his grandmother.

President Biden @POTUS To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you. And we’re committed to turning this pain into action. To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you. And we’re committed to turning this pain into action. https://t.co/TIYjdmfKVP

Story continues below ad

Salvador Ramos allegedly rushed out the front door of his grandparents' home to a pickup truck around 11.00 am, according to a neighbour of the grandmother.

According to his neighbour Gilbert Gallegos, Ramos appeared terrified and tried to start the Ford before speeding away in a swirl of gravel.

After being shot in the face, the grandmother, Celia Martinez Gonzales, 66, also known as Sally, emerged drenched in blood and wailing. She made it through the ordeal and was still in the hospital on Monday.

At 11.27 a.m., a video shows a teacher entering the school through a door that the instructor had previously emerged from and propped open.

According to authorities, the gunman arrived at Texas Robb Elementary, half a mile away, shortly after at 11.28 am and smashed his vehicle into a ditch.

Josh Benson @WFLAJosh FUNERALS COVERED. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that an anonymous donor has paid the funeral costs for all 19 children and two adults who were killed in the #Uvalde mass shooting. The cost of all of the funeral expenses totaled about $175,000. FUNERALS COVERED. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that an anonymous donor has paid the funeral costs for all 19 children and two adults who were killed in the #Uvalde mass shooting. The cost of all of the funeral expenses totaled about $175,000. https://t.co/EMv4Gi7OTI

Story continues below ad

Two men working at a local funeral home heard the crash and rushed outside to check. Ramos emerged from the passenger compartment, armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a bag full of ammunition. The men fled, and the accused failed at firing gunshots at them.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine, the teacher who pushed the door hurried inside to get her phone so she could call 911 and report the crash, but as she came back out, while on the phone, she noticed that Ramos was carrying an assault rifle and a backpack crammed with ammunition.

Considine explained that she removed the boulder that had propped open the door and it closed behind her, but the door did not lock.

As terrified individuals nearby contacted the cops, he leaped over a fence and approached the school, still firing.

Some of the 21 people Ramos killed, including 19 children and two teachers, are now in caskets in that very same funeral home, waiting to be laid to rest in a town torn apart by shock, grief, and anger.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far