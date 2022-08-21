Who was Mike Moder? Julia Roberts' father-in-law and Emmy-nominated producer dies aged 86

Julia Roberts’ father-in-law Mike Moder recently passed away on August 15 at the age of 86. Julia’s husband and Mike’s son Danny Moder revealed the news on Instagram by posting a throwback picture where he was posing with his father. The caption read:

“Mike Moder is that towering man behind me. He passed away yesterday – and it was an amazing 86 years of life. Forever athletic, supremely cool and making friends wherever he went… he will be dearly missed. Love you Dad.”

Mike’s cause of death remains unknown and detailed information on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Mike Moder produced the 1997 classic Cinderella

Born on April 25, 1936, Mike Moder’s father was a famous director, Dick Moder. Mike enrolled at Notre Dame High and finished his graduation from Loyola University.

He made his debut in the film industry during the 60s. He initially worked as a first assistant director in films such as Jeremiah Johnson, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Rio Lobo, and Up in Smoke. He also worked with several major production companies along with other films and TV shows.

He was nominated at the Emmy Awards as a producer of the 1997 telepic Cinderella. Mike was a production manager on various TV shows, telepics, miniseries, and TV movies like The Wild Wild West, Father Dowling Mysteries, Perry Mason, Diagnosis Murder, and more.

IMDb stated that he worked on the first seven seasons of ABC’s Matlock as an executive in charge of production.

Mike was the first assistant director in the 1976 telefilm, The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, and on various series during the 60s like The Rifleman, Ensign O’Toole, Wanted: Dead or Alive, The Big Valley and more.

Mike tied the knot with Patti in 1958 and had five children together – Debbi, Jane, John, Jyl, and Danny. Mike was also a grandfather of nine and had two great-grandchildren. Following Patti’s demise in 2001, Mike exchanged vows with Marisa Megurian in 2003 and they were residents of Nipomo, CA.

Mike Moder’s son and daughter-in-law are well-known personalities

Daniel Moder is a famous cinematographer and has worked on films like Secret in Their Eyes, The Mexican, Fireflies in the Garden, and more. The 53-year-old has worked in the Camera and Electrical Department in various films including The Brave, Tuesdays with Morrie, The Big Tease, and others.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder are also working in the same entertainment industry (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Daniel’s wife Julia Roberts is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood and has played lead roles in several films and TV shows. Julia’s most successful projects include The Pelican Brief, Notting Hill, Ocean’s Twelve, Sleeping with the Enemy, and Valentine’s Day.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande