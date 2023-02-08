What happened to Clinton Yoshio Koga? California Bay kayaker found dead days after disappearance

39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was reported missing on January 27, 2023, after he went kayaking in Tomales Bay in Marin County.

According to a statement released by the Marin County Sheriff's Office, before being reported missing, Koga kayaked to Tomales Bay "to retrieve a crabbing cage."

California authorities informed that on February 1, 2023, a volunteer aquatic search group named California Recovery Divers located Koga's body.

The disappearance of Clinton Yoshio Koga

On January 27, 2023, at about 6:10 pm, Clinton Yoshio Koga reportedly entered Tomales Bay in a kayak from Lawson's Landing campground to recover a crabbing cage after fishing with his friends.

At about 6:29 pm, one of Koga's friends was unable to locate his kayak from his vantage point on the shore. His disappearance was reported to the Marin County Sheriff's Office as his friends searched the bay waters in an attempt to find him.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office mentioned that multiple first responders, including the Marin County Sheriff's Office sUAS team, the Marin County Fire Department, the Marin County Dive team, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter, and the United States Coast Guard, conducted an intense search.

However, even after significant efforts, the search proved unsuccessful and was eventually called off.

On February 1, 2023, around 4:15 pm, Koga was found by the California Recovery Divers about 100 yards from the coast of Lawson's Landing. Since early that morning, the volunteer recovery team had been combing Tomales Bay.

Koga was taken to Lawson's Landing Campground, where paramedics pronounced him dead.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office also mentioned that a forensic postmortem examination, including routine toxicology testing, was conducted on February 3, 2023, and the cause and manner of his death will be determined once the Marin County Sheriff's Office and the Marin County Sheriff's Office Coroner Division conclude their investigations.

The statement by the Marin County Sheriff's Office also read:

"No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation."

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and personnel of the Coroner Division expressed their condolences to Koga's family and friends and also thanked all searchers, including the California Recovery Divers.

Fundraiser campaigns raised for Clinton Yoshio Koga

Friends of Clinton Yoshio Koga have organized GoFundMe fundraiser campaigns to help support his family.

The fundraiser campaign post mentioned that Koga is succeeded by two children, daughter Kailey and son, Nohea.

Kailey Koga thanked the California Recovery Divers in their Facebook post, where the rescue team referred to the recovery of Clinton Yoshio Koga's remains as "difficult work in tidal current."

