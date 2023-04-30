What happened to Cooper Webb? Motorcross star injured in concerning video 

Cooper Webb suffered an injury that required him to be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The Motorcross star had an ugly crash during Lap 1 of the first 4504X heat race in the Nashville round of Monster Energy Supercross at Nissan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Bull KTM rider was battling it out on track against rival Eli Tomac for the lead in the race. As the pair exited the roundabout section on lap one and turned the corner, Webb took a higher line around the berm while Tomac chose to ride the inside on his No. 1 Star Racing Yamaha. As he exited the turn, Webb tucked the front end, leaning the No. 2 machine into the dirt, while Eli Tomac went ahead at full speed.

#SupercrossLIVE #SuperMotocross



Cooper Webb is being evaluated by the Alpinestars medical team after this HARD hit in 450 Heat One

Unfortunately, the disastrous moment of the race occurred two seconds later when Adam Cianciarulo came around on his No. 9. The Monster Energy Kawasaki machine reportedly clipped the back of Cooper Webb's head.

The impact directly affected Webb's back and neck area. After a few seconds, Webb was helped to the Alpinestars medical cart and sat up as they entered the tunnel.

Cooper Webb reportedly suffered injuries to his neck and back

Before he was transported to the hospital with staff, Webb was alert and standing. However, he was in obvious pain and seemed devastated by the turn of events, which may have cost him his win.

Although the extent of his injury is not yet known at the time of writing this article, missing a round will damage his hopes of winning a third Supercross championship in the past five years.

Asking for Prayers for our friend @cooperwebb_2 . Went down first Heat and got hit in the head and neck. On his way to hospital for evaluation.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Eli Tomac told Will Christien:

"We were riding each other pretty aggressively there in Turn 2 and Turn 3. In Turn 2, Cooper came up the inside and I tried to do the similar thing."

He commented on the contact made between Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb:

"We didn’t make contact, but then he washed his front end out and I happened to be looking back to see if he did fully hit the ground and I believe Adam clipped him. Obviously that is unfortunate. It changes a lot of things for us.”

Webb was 11 points behind Tomac when he entered the round and had a solid opportunity in the race to close the gap with three rounds remaining. Tomac attained his position with a total of seven wins and Webb was second with consistency.

Cooper Webb earned nine podiums in the first 14 rounds and is the only rider to sweep the top five at this point in the season. The record, however, would cease to exist as he was unable to line up for the main.

JD @_JD_88 @kaptainkoncrete @SupercrossLIVE



I can’t believe he tried to get up. He’s definitely a tough dude, but I wish he would have stayed down. Hopefully he walks away just away just a little battered, but that looked ugly. @cooperwebb_2 Man, that was hard to watch! I hope he is ok, but that was a vicious hit to his back and neck.I can’t believe he tried to get up. He’s definitely a tough dude, but I wish he would have stayed down. Hopefully he walks away just away just a little battered, but that looked ugly. @kaptainkoncrete @SupercrossLIVE @cooperwebb_2 Man, that was hard to watch! I hope he is ok, but that was a vicious hit to his back and neck.I can’t believe he tried to get up. He’s definitely a tough dude, but I wish he would have stayed down. Hopefully he walks away just away just a little battered, but that looked ugly.

Ian Harrison, the team's manager, issued a statement on Cooper Webb's injury:

"The team’s first concern is always for the rider. We are hoping everything will turn out okay, but of course after seeing the crash and Cooper getting transported to the hospital, we are devastated as a team."

Previously, Cooper Webb won the Supercross title in 2019 and 2021. This happened just before he won at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and gained him the distinction of being the odd man in.

