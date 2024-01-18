What happened to Cordell Patrick? Injuries explored as former ESPN sportscaster is thrown onto highway from RV in viral video

In a shocking incident captured on a dashcam, former ESPN sportscaster Cordell Patrick narrowly escaped death after being ejected from an RV on a busy California highway. The harrowing event took place on the 14 Freeway in Newhall when Patrick and his wife were traveling to their Valencia home.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains disturbing content. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The incident occurred on January 15 when Patrick’s wife, who was behind the wheel, fell asleep. Patrick had briefly unbuckled his seatbelt to use the restroom when he noticed the RV veering towards the median. Despite his attempts to grab the steering wheel, the vehicle collided with a divider at approximately 60 mph.

The impact sent Patrick tumbling out of a window and across the road, as seen in a terrifying scene captured by a passing vehicle's dashcam. The former sportscaster, thrown about 170 feet, landed in the opposite lanes amidst heavy traffic. Recounting the incident, Patrick said,

"All I’m thinking about is that I’m going to get hit by a car. I’m on one of the busiest freeways in LA County, so what was going through my mind was, ‘I’ll be dead shortly.’”

Miraculously, a white SUV managed to swerve and avoid striking Patrick as he lay injured on the pavement. A good samaritan, Alf Smithey, pulled over to assist, ensuring Patrick's safety until help arrived.

Cordell Patrick remained conscious even after suffering several injuries

Despite suffering severe injuries, including multiple broken bones, a dislocated shoulder, lacerations, and road rash covering around 60 percent of his body, Cordell Patrick remained conscious. He credits his survival to what he believes is a second chance at life.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and Cordell Patrick was transported to Henry Mayo Hospital for treatment. In an interview from his hospital bed, he shared his disbelief at the accident and the overwhelming sense of gratitude for being alive. While speaking with ABC7, he said,

“It was divine intervention. If you didn’t think there was a higher power before this, I’m a living witness, and I’ve got a living testimony to tell.”

Even though the RV was largely destroyed in the crash, Cordell Patrick's wife and their pet beagle were unharmed. Alf Smithey, the person who saw Patrick on the ground and quickly stopped his car, told ABC7 that he noticed Patrick lying on the road and wanted to make sure cars didn't get too close. Smithey said,

“I was just trying to keep cars away from him. He was all the way there conscious. That was the shocking part. I asked him his name, I asked him all kinds of stuff and he was all the way there. He knew he broke his arm, he knew he broke his leg"

Cordell Patrick said that he hopes to use this incident as a catalyst for positive change, urging others to pay attention and make meaningful adjustments in their lives.