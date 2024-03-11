What happened to Daniel Palacios? Tennessee groom killed and bride injured in tragic crash

On March 4, 2024, 27-year-old Daniel Palacios III and his 23-year-old newlywed wife, Christy Carrillo, were involved in a fatal car crash in Tennessee. WREG Memphis reported that according to the Fayette County fire chief, the tragic accident claimed the life of the husband and left the wife injured.

The New York Post reported that the crash occurred in the afternoon on I-40 in Fayette County, which is situated roughly 40 miles outside of Memphis.

The report by The New York Post stated that the crash happened while the newlywed couple was on their way to their honeymoon just a day following their wedding ceremony.

Daniel Palacios III was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt during the fatal crash

WREG Memphis reported that, as per the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Daniel Palacios III and his wife, Christy Carrillo, were driving east on I-40 in a Toyota 4Runner when their vehicle went off course and collided with a dirt embankment.

According to the report by WREG Memphis, following the collision, the vehicle flipped several times and then crossed into oncoming traffic before it struck a tractor-trailer on I-40 at mile marker 28.

The New York Post reported that the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that Daniel, an independently contracted truck driver, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the fatal crash.

The report by WREG Memphis stated that the Tennessee Highway Patrol also mentioned that Christy Carrillo had her seatbelt on at the time of the crash.

Christy Carrillo survived but sustained injuries in the crash. The deceased groom's father, Daniel Palacios Jr., told the Daily Mail that his daughter-in-law is hurt and devastated by the crash and the death of her husband. She has been discharged from the hospital. He said:

"She will be OK."

According to the report by The New York Post, the newlywed couple got engaged in September 2023.

Frequent traveler on I-40 says it was the most severe vehicle damage he has seen in over 40 years

A frequent traveler on I-40, Denis Vann, shared a video with WREG Memphis that shows the catastrophic aftermath of the fatal crash. He mentioned that it is the most severe vehicle damage he has witnessed in more than 40 years.

Denis Vann told the outlet:

"When I got closer to the wreck, looks like back tire might’ve blown out and hit the median and flipped about twenty times."

The father of the departed groom, Daniel Palacios Jr., confirmed the tragic news of his son's death just a day after the wedding ceremony to the Daily Mail. He said,

"I lost a son but gained a daughter."

In a Facebook post, Daniel Palacios Jr. mentioned that at 2:00 p.m. on March 16, 2024, the funeral for his son, Daniel Palacios III, will be held.