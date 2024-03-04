What happened to Emily Bradley? Investigation underway as Missing Tennessee woman found dead in Whites Creek

Emily Bradley, a 44-year-old woman from Nashville, Tennessee, was found dead in Whites Creek on Monday, March 4, 2024, two weeks after she disappeared. Emily was last seen driving her car, in the Dickerson Pike and Heart Lane area in East Nashville on February 18, 2024, before she reportedly vanished.

News 2 reported a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department detective stating that Emily's car, a gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with Florida tag 086 PML, was spotted in Hendersonville on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. However, it is unclear if Emily Bradley was driving the car at the time.

Two weeks after she disappeared, on Sunday, March 3, 2024, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced that Emily's body had been found. They said that they found her in a creek near Buena Vista Pike on March 2, 2024. Police also said that she died due to blunt force trauma.

Missing Tennessee Emily Bradley did not show up to her first day of work on February 18

Fox News reported that MNPD officers, who are investigating the circumstances of Emily Bradley's disappearance and death, are looking for her missing car. As mentioned earlier, her car is a gray Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag 086 PML.

Three days before the 44-year-old was found dead in the creek, the MNPD uploaded a post on Facebook, announcing that they were continuing their search to find her. Emily was last seen on February 18, 2024, leaving her house on Norvel Avenue. The Facebook post gave details of Bradley's car and asked people to contact them if they knew anything about the case.

“She is described as 5 '2'' tall and 125 pounds with blue eyes. If you see Bradley or know her whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600,” the post added.

Shortly after her disappearance, one of Emily's friends, Jaiya Wendall, described the former as a "platonic life companion" while talking to WKRN. Wendall also stated that concerns about Emily were raised after she didn't show up to her first day of work on February 1, 2024.

Jaiya added that it wasn't like Emily Bradley not to show up on the first day of her job. She noted that it was "absolutely not anything she's ever done or would do," claiming that she felt something was off.

"Everything in my core says that there’s something off," Wendall told the outlet.

Judy Rose, who called Emily her god-daughter in a Facebook post, said that it was uncharacteristic of Emily to leave her service dog, alone for days. She claimed that everyone who knew her god-daughter would know that she wouldn't have left Bob Johnson, the dog, alone without hiring a caregiver

"Everybody knows when they see Emily, there’s Bob Johnson with her. That’s her service animal of about 23 years. She would never leave Bob Johnson locked up in her home with no caregivers lined up," Judy told the outlet.

In her Facebook post, Judy Rose said that Emily's parents were distraught over the latter's disappearance. She also claimed that a person of interest in Emily's disappearance was being held by the police on unrelated warrants.

In her post, Judy wrote that there was "no doubt" that Emily's death was "a result of foul play" adding that the person of interest was yet to be charged with her abduction and death.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that this is a result of foul play, and the person of interest is currently being held on unrelated warrants, but is yet to be charged with the abduction and harm of Emily," Rose claimed.

Police have yet to disclose any suspects in the case. They urged anyone with information about Emily Bradley or her missing vehicle, to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.