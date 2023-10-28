What happened to Kavion Godfrey? Missing 13-year-old boy found dead in East river

On October 27, 2023, the body of 13-year-old Kavion Godfrey, who went missing last week, was found in the East River, New York City.

Kavion was last spotted entering the river near East Sixth Street and FDR Drive on the afternoon of October 20, 2023. CBS New York reported that witnesses noticed him struggling against the strong current prior to being swept away.

New York Post reported that on Friday, his body was recovered from the water around South Street Seaport and identified by his parents, Laquana Badger Godfrey and Donnell Godfrey.

Kavion Godfrey's family to consider suing New York City Department of Education

The New York Post reported that Kavion Godfrey's body surfaced near East 10th Street before floating down to Wall and South streets. He was then taken out from the water at Pier 17.

CBS New York reported that on the day of his disappearance, an individual who introduced himself as a coach sought permission from Kavion's parents to bring their son to a Lower East Side Prep soccer game. However, according to his parents, Kavion went to the river with his peers instead, presumably without adult supervision.

According to the report by the New York Post, Kavion went with his coach to see a soccer game for Lower East Side Prep, where he also played basketball. His parents mentioned that the coach had urged the basketball team to come and support the soccer team since there was no basketball practice that day.

New York Post reported that on October 26, 2023, Kavion's family, along with their attorney, announced that they are considering suing the city's Department of Education following the tragic incident.

According to the report by CBS New York, the attorney for Kavion's family, Sanford Rubenstein, said,

"The first question this family wants an answer to is -- was there a responsibility on the Department of Education, which was breached? We will conduct an investigation with regard to that issue."

The New York Post reported that following his disappearance, the New York City Police Department utilized drones and scuba and aviation teams to search for Kavion Godfrey.

Authorities believe Kavion Godfrey was dared to go into the water

CBS New York reported that after speaking with witnesses, authorities believe that the incident took place as a consequence of Kavion Godfrey being dared by his peers to go into the river.

According to a report by Spectrum News NY1, a spokesperson from the Department of Education said,

"Our thoughts and hearts are with this student's family, friends and the entire school community during this difficult time. We are providing additional emotional and mental health supports to the students at this school."

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign was set up for Kavion Godfrey's family with a goal of $15,000, and over $10,000 has already been donated.