What happened to Raul Rios? GoFundMe raises $4,163 as 15-year-old killed in gun violence

Raul Rios, a 15-year-old American teenager, died on July 25, 2023, after being fatally shot near 33rd and Center. The suspect continues to remain unidentified, and law enforcement officials are still looking for them. About over two months after Rios was allegedly shot, his family is finding it difficult to accept this loss. A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched on July 27, which remains functional even today.

According to the fundraiser post, Raul Rios' funeral took place on August 2, 2023. It further revealed that the victim was new to the neighborhood. His family members have described him as someone who loved making everyone laugh.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

15-year-old Raul Rios became a victim of gun violence, when he was brutally shot in July

Raul Rios, a 15-year-old teenager, who was loved by everyone in his family, was fatally shot in July by an unidentified gunman. Even now, the family is unable to move on. Raul has been described as being compassionate and kind. Elizabeth Callie Ann Smith, the victim's aunt, remembered him and told CNN,

"Raul was pure sunshine and love. He was a walking smile. He was kind and compassionate, nonjudgmental and unconditional. He was mercy, forgiveness and grace in human form."

Raul's family further revealed that he loved dancing, singing, and learning new skateboard skills. A GoFundMe fundraiser, that was launched shortly after he died, is still active, and is covering financial expenses for the victim's family. The fundraiser post stated:

"He just started to venture out. He was playing football with the little kids from the neighborhood. I am not sure what led to the circumstances because my brother was a sweet goofy kid."

The fundraiser has set a target of $15,000, and has already raised over $4,000. More than 70 people have contributed for the cause so far.

Victim's mum stated that gun violence needs to be stopped so that no more kids die this way

A cousin of the deceased teenager, Beverly, stated that she was very close to Raul Rios, and described him as her best friend. She revealed that Rios supporter her a lot when she was dealing with some mental health crisis. Carlos Arroyo-Cummings, an uncle of Raul, said,

"We still see him, in every room, every hallway, every porch. His room is still as it was, his clothes."

Bobbi Bennett, his aunt, added:

"He still has a profile on a video game here. He still has the profile on the TV here. Things that will never change."

CNN has further reported that Raul Rios had the tendency of befriending all the kids in the neighborhood in Milwaukee, where he resided. He would often play football with them or take then to a sweets store on the corner of the street. Shortly after the tragic incident in July, the victim's mother urged that gun violence must be stopped.

The news agency has highlighted the problem of gun violence, and how so many young people are killed annually this way. The Gun Violence Archive and federal data suggested that over 1,300 teens and children have become victims of gun violence in 2023.