What happened to Daniel Palmer? Man dies in custody after being identified as attacker who put Wanda Palmer in coma

Daniel J. Palmer III, who was detained last week for attempting to murder his sister Wanda Palmer in June 2020, has passed away.

Daniel, 55, was charged with attempted murder and malicious injury that left his sister Wanda "attacked, hacked, and left for dead," the Jackson County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

He was arrested on July 15, after Wanda recently emerged from a two-year long coma and identified him as the attacker.

Daniel was taken to Charleston Hospital on Wednesday, July 20, where he was later confirmed dead, according to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger to PEOPLE.

According to Mellinger, he most certainly passed away from natural causes. He told the media:

"It was an avalanche of recurring health issues. He generally was not a healthy man to begin with and once he got to jail his health continued to spiral downhill."

Daniel was in custody for the last seven days.

The local sheriff further said:

"From an investigator's standpoint it is unfortunate we don't get the chance to see the case through. We turn the focus towards the victim in the case and hope she continues to get better. She has a long road ahead of her."

Wanda Palmer was attacked by Daniel in 2020

Lawnmowers discovered Wanda Palmer, 51, unconscious in a pool of her own blood in her West Virginia home on June 10, 2020.

There were no suspects, no witnesses, no clues, and no weapons. Wanda, who sustained severe head trauma as a result of the attack, was not expected to survive the attack.

She spent two years hospitalized in a coma after the brutal attack. However, Wanda Palmer made a spectacular comeback from the coma.

On June 27, 2022, she began to mutter a few words. By the time Wetzel County police decided to go check on her, she had recovered enough to identify her brother as the attacker. Daniel was detained by police a few days later.

Later, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued an update on the case on social media following the arrest.

Daniel already had a violent past with his sibling, Wanda. He was considered the main suspect by law enforcement from the initial stages but forces couldn't do anything because of lack of evidence.

He told police that he hadn't visited his sister's house in days and denied any participation in the attack.

A witness later informed detectives that he had seen Daniel standing in her trailer's front doorway on the night of the attack.

While her assailant is now dead, Wanda Palmer is yet to fully recover and is still unable to hold full-length conversations.

