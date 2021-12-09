Glenn Foster dies at 31: What happened to the former Saints player in police custody?

Glenn Foster, a former New Orleans Saints defensive end, tragically passed away Monday at the age of 31. Although the details at this time are continuing to be updated, here is what we know so far.

NOLA.com @NOLAnews BREAKING: Former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr. died in Alabama this week, shortly after being taken into custody by authorities.

Glenn Foster apparently dies while in police custody

A coroner in Pickens County, Alabama, confirmed that Foster passed away on Monday. At this time, the cause of death is yet to be determined or disclosed to the general public.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also confirmed that Glenn Foster passed away while he was still in the custody of the police.

Records have indicated that the former Saints player was booked into the Pickens County Jail on Saturday with one count of trying to elude the police and resisting arrest, along with three counts of reckless endangerment.

The very next day, records indicated that Foster was released on Sunday at 3:14 p.m. and then booked a second time two minutes later for third-degree robbery and simple assault.

There are no records indicating why Foster was rebooked two minutes later on Sunday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office."

As part of the inquiry, the agency stated that the body had already been transported to the state's forensic department.

A recent update from NOLA.com has indicated that either directly before or during the time of the incident, Foster was involved in a police chase, as well as a jail fight that may have led to a desperate attempt to seek medical attention.

Glenn Foster was an undrafted rookie out of the University of Illinois when he joined the Saints in 2013. During 12 games during his rookie campaign, Foster tallied three sacks.

Foster was cut from the roster before the 2015 season.

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead was a teammate of Foster's and had this to say about his death:

T. Stead 🎤🎧 @T_Armstead72 I really can't find the words to properly express 😔. Rest In Peace Glenn Foster, you'll be missed bro! 🙏🏾💙

"I really can't find the words to properly express. You'll be missed, bro."

Rep. Kam Buckner of the Illinois State House's 26th District left a tribute on Twitter to Foster:

"No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother. You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you, bruh."

Foster was born in Chicago and attended high school there as well.

