What happened to Danny Javier? Tributes pour in as APO Hiking Society member and OPM icon dies aged 75

Well-known singer, musician, composer, actor, television host, and businessman Danny Javier passed away on October 31, 2022, at the age of 75. The news was announced by his family. In a Facebook post, Danny's daughter Justine wrote:

“In life, as in his death, our Pop never stopped fighting for what he loved, what he believed in and what he was passionate about. He left this world with his passion and strength of will intact and we know he would not have it any other way.”

As per Justine, Danny Javier died of "complications following a prolonged illness." While speaking to ABS-CBN News, Danny’s brother George said that he died around 5 pm due to a cardiac arrest at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute.

Danny Javier’s cause of death explored

Danny's medical history remains unknown, which is why information about his illness and details regarding his hospitalization is not available.

Danny’s friend Jim Paredes also spoke to ABS-CBN and revealed that he spent some time with Danny before his death. He was under intensive care at the time. Jim said:

“I was able to visit him and we were able to talk for 45 minutes. He was getting better until this happened.”

In 2011, Danny was diagnosed with pneumonia, kidney failure, liver collapse, hepatitis A, emphysema, congestive heart failure, and sepsis. He then became an advocate of moringa as traditional and alternative medicine.

As per Manila Standard, in February 2022, Danny said that he was suffering from congestive heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. At the time, he was also undergoing peritoneal dialysis.

"Thank you for the music": Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

When news of Danny Javier's death became public, Twitter was flooded with tributes and condolence messages for the singer. Check out some of the posts below:

Michel Lee @michellovelee Condolence to his family. I love his sweet and soothing voice. He was my favorite vocalist among the group APO. Brings back my childhood memories on the radio. RIP po Mr. Danny Javier.Condolence to his family. I love his sweet and soothing voice. He was my favorite vocalist among the group APO. Brings back my childhood memories on the radio. RIP po Mr. Danny Javier. 🙏 Condolence to his family. https://t.co/b6ExHy30Q3

AndyJCuevo @Andyjuachon RIP Hiking society Danny Javier. RIP Hiking society Danny Javier.🙏

IAmIntrovert_mj @n4n4daim3

Salamat sa musika.

Thank you for standing up for what you believed in even if your bandmates didn't share your principles.

Condolence to the family 🏻 RIP Mr. Danny Javier.Salamat sa musika.Thank you for standing up for what you believed in even if your bandmates didn't share your principles.Condolence to the family RIP Mr. Danny Javier.Salamat sa musika.Thank you for standing up for what you believed in even if your bandmates didn't share your principles.Condolence to the family 🙏🏻💐 https://t.co/jrGDMLFJt2

Grandma G @GianaMarie789



RIP Danny Javier. Thank you for the music…



#dannyjavier Growing up in the 70s and 80s, I grew up listening to his songs and compositions on the radio.RIP Danny Javier. Thank you for the music… Growing up in the 70s and 80s, I grew up listening to his songs and compositions on the radio. RIP Danny Javier. Thank you for the music…#dannyjavier https://t.co/Gu96Km5iaY

Ria Ancheta-Adrias @ranchetaadrias RIP Danny Javier. Thanks for the laughs and the tunes. RIP Danny Javier. Thanks for the laughs and the tunes. https://t.co/CXX2HhkhRe

Who was Danny Javier?

Born on August 6, 1947, Daniel Morales Javier was a member and lead vocalist of The APO Hiking Society - a musical trio comprising Boboy Garrovillo and Jim Paredes, besides Danny. APO disbanded in 2010.

During his career, Javier composed several songs like Pumpatak ang Ulan, Kaibigan, Kabilugan ng Buwan, Di Na Natuto, Awit ng Barkada, Lumang Tugtugin, Isang Dangkal and more.

Danny later started a T-shirt business called Pidro: Ang Saplot Ng Bayan. The name was derived from a character called Pidro, which was created by Danny. Pidro is a man from the rural areas of the Philippines who comes to Manila searching for good fortune.

Javier also supported the candidacy of Rodrigo Duterte in the 2016 Philippine presidential election and Leni Robredo in the 2022 Philippine presidential election.

Danny is survived by his daughter Justine and his other family members.

