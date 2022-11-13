What happened to Darius King Grigsby? Vigil held as 9-month-old California baby is killed in drive-by shooting

On Wednesday, November 9, a drive-by shooting in Merced County killed a nine-month-old child, who was later identified as Darius King Grigsby. The baby is believed not to be the intended target and was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Alyssa Flores Johansen @AlyssaABC30 BABY MURDERED IN MERCED: This is 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby. He was in a stroller on a walk with his mom & her friend when a vehicle pulled up & someone inside fired at them. Baby Darius was shot and killed. @MercedPolice says he likely wasn't the intended target. @ABC30 BABY MURDERED IN MERCED: This is 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby. He was in a stroller on a walk with his mom & her friend when a vehicle pulled up & someone inside fired at them. Baby Darius was shot and killed. @MercedPolice says he likely wasn't the intended target. @ABC30 https://t.co/SKBEmSTtAH

The shooting took place while Grigsby's mother was walking down 12th street with her child in a stroller. The infant's mother was with her boyfriend when she realized that her boy had been shot and killed.

The Merced Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a McDonald's at 13th and R Street. They collected evidence and surveillance camera footage from the scene of the shooting in the 1200 block of Q Street.

In a statement posted by the Merced Police Department, they said that a vehicle drove by and one of the occupants opened fire, striking Darius King Grigsby. They wrote:

"Responding officers located a 9-month-old boy and his mother inside of the establishment. The infant was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later identified as Darius King Grigsby."

The investigation is still ongoing and no suspects have been identified yet. The infant's family have asked witnesses to come forward with any information they might have about the shooting.

People are urged to contact either Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or Detective Steven Odom.

Darius King Grigsby's family in mourning after child's shocking death

Darius King Grigsby, only nine months old, was brutally killed on Wednesday while he was out with his mother and her boyfriend. Police believe that the child was not the intended target of the attack.

A vigil was organized by Grigsby's family to honor his memory at the location where the shooting happened. People attending the vigil left candles, balloons, and toys for the deceased child. His great-aunt Elena Perez said:

"I am still thinking that it's just a bad dream, but obviously, it's not...I don't know why they did it and I don't know why they would shoot at someone that is walking with their kids."

She also spoke about Darius' mother, who is still in denial of the tragic incident. Perez said:

"She is taking it very hard. She is still in denial. She is still thinking that it's not true."

🇺🇸Rosie B.🇺🇸 @RosieB08



What about the fundamental human rights of 9 month old Darius King Grigsby? Isn’t this @RepJimCosta district? The same man who sent a letter to Biden calling for a special session because the “Fundamental human rights are under attack in Iran,”What about the fundamental human rights of 9 month old Darius King Grigsby? twitter.com/RealJamesWoods… Isn’t this @RepJimCosta district? The same man who sent a letter to Biden calling for a special session because the “Fundamental human rights are under attack in Iran,”What about the fundamental human rights of 9 month old Darius King Grigsby? twitter.com/RealJamesWoods…

As the investigation is still ongoing, Elena Perez is hoping for some information from the people who witnessed the shooting of Darius King Grigsby. She continued:

"If you guys were at the scene, if you guys were passing by and you guys saw something or happen to hear of anything, please come forward. We want justice for my baby nephew."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Grigsby's funeral expenses by a family member.

