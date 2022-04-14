WATCH: Former Buckeye QB Cardale Jones delivers an emotional speech at Dwayne Haskins' vigil

The NFL community is still trying to process the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. Only 24 years old, Haskins lost his life on Saturday as he was attempting to cross a highway in South Florida and was hit by a dump truck.

The tributes and well wishes to his family and friends have come from every corner of the globe. Former Ohio State Buckeye quarterback Cardale Jones gave an emotional speech about Haskins at a vigil for the departed NFL star, outside Ohio Stadium.

Jones said:

“We are all here today to grieve together, to pay our respects and somewhat celebrate Dwayne’s life. You know, some of the comments about his character, who he was, from media outlets and analysts, that’s who Dwayne was."

“Everybody here who he touched on the field and off the field, a selfless kid and someone who would give you the clothes off his back. Chris spoke a little about his fashion, he wasn’t shy about giving you fashion tips either. It just sucks that his life was cut so short. You know, I guess he was just too good for all of us. To his family, to his friends, his teammates, everyone knows that Dwayne was a faithful and driven person.”

Dwayne Haskins gone too soon

Dwayne Haskins in action

As the outpouring of emotions in the wake of his passing continues, many have said that it is a stark reminder that life is too short. The 24-year-old posted a video just a day before his passing, of himself and Najee Harris.

The quarterback was seen videoing the Steelers running back as they were in Florida with other teammates for their offseason workouts. In the clip, Haskins can be heard joking around with Harris and even asked him for his autograph.

A user named Brett posted the video on his social media. He said:

"Dwayne Haskins just posted this video having fun and joking around yesterday. It's a reminder how fragile life is."

Brett @Brett_Hanfling Dwayne Haskins just posted this video having fun and joking around yesterday



It’s a reminder how fragile life is

It certainly hits home for many people and reminds us that life is fragile and can be turned upside down in an instant.

As per ESPN, a memorial service will be held for the 24-year-old in Pittsburgh on April 22.

