WATCH: One of Dwayne Haskins' last social media posts showed Pittsburgh Steelers player in cheerful mood with teammate Najee Harris

The NFL community is still reeling from the news of Dwayne Haskins' passing. The 24-year-old was tragically killed on Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck as he was walking on a South Florida Highway.

As expected, the outpouring of emotion and support for his family has been nothing short of incredible. The 24-year-old's last social media post has now gone viral.

Haskins can be seen videoing fellow Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Najee Harris as he was in Florida with several Pittsburgh teammates, gearing up for the offseason program.

In the video, the Steelers quarterback can be heard joking with Harris and asking for his autograph. A Twitter user named Brett posted the video on his socials.

He said:

"Dwayne Haskins just posted this video having fun and joking around yesterday. It's a reminder how fragile life is."

The quarterback was in good spirits during the short video and as many have said, it is a contant reminder that life is, in fact, short. He was happy one day, joking around with his teammates, thinking about the offseason that was ahead of him, only for it all to come tragically to an end.

Tributes pour in for Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins in action

As expected, the tributes for the 24-year-old came thick and fast as many are still trying to comprehend his passing. His current coach Mike Tomlin said he was devastated at the loss of this life.

Tomlin said:

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett posted on Twitter saying he will always remember that the 24-year-old had a smile on his face.

He always had a smile on his face and that's how I'll remember him.

Robert Griffin III also Tweeted, offering up prayers for the quarterback's family.

Pat McAfee also posted a heartfelt tribute to the former Washington quarterback.

The 24-year-old was drafted by Washington in the 2019 NFL draft at pick 15 and spent two seasons with the NFC East franchise before signing with the Steelers in January of 2021. It was truly a dark day for anyone involved with the 24-year-old.

