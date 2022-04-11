WATCH: Chase Claypool breaks down in tears after hearing about Dwayne Haskins' untimely death

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins sadly passed away this weekend after being struck by a truck in Florida. Haskins was reportedly training in South Florida with some of his teammates.
One of those players was receiver Chase Claypool, who was apparently with Dwayne Haskins just prior to the incident. Claypool posted a video on Twitter that was filled with heartfelt emotions.
The emotional video was paired with a Tweet from Chase, where he highlighted how generous Haskins was as a teammate and as a human being.
Details of Dwayne Haskins' death are still under investigation. Haskins reportedly crossed lanes of highway 595 in Florida for "unknown reasons".
A dump truck struck him while he was maneuvering across the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play doesn't seem to be in play and it is unknown if Haskins was under the influence of any substances. At first glance, it seems like a freak accident that took a young man's life.
Dwayne Haskins was set to compete for the starting position for Pittsburgh with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. The former Heisman finalist and Washington quarterback was resurrecting his career with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. He was barely 25 years old.
He leaves behind his wife Kalabrya, his parents Dwayne and Tamara, and sister Tamia.
Dwayne Haskins never shot a fair shake in the NFL
Haskins played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes, yet was the starting quarterback for just the 2018 season. Ohio State went 13-1 with 54 total touchdowns and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
Despite having just one season as a starter, Washington selected him with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Dwayne entered the league as a project player, but was thrown to the wolves early on in his rookie year after Cae Keenum struggled. In his second year, Washington cleared house and brought in a new head coach in Ron Rivera, who then brought in his own coaching staff.
Haskins wasn't one of Ron's "guys" and thus the team signed Kyle Allen. Haskins went from being the starter to QB3 in a matter of months.
Rivera continued to leapfrog Haskins with other outside quarterbacks, which clearly destroyed any confidence he had left. He was released in the 2020 season and was picked up by the Steelers. Haskins was listed as the third quarterback again, but he was given a chance to prove himself for once.