WATCH: Chase Claypool breaks down in tears after hearing about Dwayne Haskins' untimely death

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins sadly passed away this weekend after being struck by a truck in Florida. Haskins was reportedly training in South Florida with some of his teammates.

One of those players was receiver Chase Claypool, who was apparently with Dwayne Haskins just prior to the incident. Claypool posted a video on Twitter that was filled with heartfelt emotions.

Bob Pompeani @KDPomp 🏻 🏻 A real heartbreaking moment with #Steelers Chase Claypool who spent some of Dwayne Haskins final hours with him before Haskins Tragic death #RIP A real heartbreaking moment with #Steelers Chase Claypool who spent some of Dwayne Haskins final hours with him before Haskins Tragic death #RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻https://t.co/Ge6F0Sg77n

The emotional video was paired with a Tweet from Chase, where he highlighted how generous Haskins was as a teammate and as a human being.

Chase Claypool @ChaseClaypool I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be. #LL3 I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be. #LL3

Details of Dwayne Haskins' death are still under investigation. Haskins reportedly crossed lanes of highway 595 in Florida for "unknown reasons".

A dump truck struck him while he was maneuvering across the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play doesn't seem to be in play and it is unknown if Haskins was under the influence of any substances. At first glance, it seems like a freak accident that took a young man's life.

Dwayne Haskins was set to compete for the starting position for Pittsburgh with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. The former Heisman finalist and Washington quarterback was resurrecting his career with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. He was barely 25 years old.

Nia 💛🖤 @Chica_Hndrxx Dwayne Haskins and his wife were just the cutest. I loved how he was her biggest fan and she was his…. Dwayne Haskins and his wife were just the cutest. I loved how he was her biggest fan and she was his…. https://t.co/T6rKPuf6sW

He leaves behind his wife Kalabrya, his parents Dwayne and Tamara, and sister Tamia.

Dwayne Haskins never shot a fair shake in the NFL

Haskins played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes, yet was the starting quarterback for just the 2018 season. Ohio State went 13-1 with 54 total touchdowns and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Despite having just one season as a starter, Washington selected him with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Dwayne entered the league as a project player, but was thrown to the wolves early on in his rookie year after Cae Keenum struggled. In his second year, Washington cleared house and brought in a new head coach in Ron Rivera, who then brought in his own coaching staff.

Haskins wasn't one of Ron's "guys" and thus the team signed Kyle Allen. Haskins went from being the starter to QB3 in a matter of months.

Brett @Brett_Hanfling Dwayne Haskins just posted this video having fun and joking around yesterday



It’s a reminder how fragile life is Dwayne Haskins just posted this video having fun and joking around yesterday It’s a reminder how fragile life is https://t.co/b9KFrWbrnd

Rivera continued to leapfrog Haskins with other outside quarterbacks, which clearly destroyed any confidence he had left. He was released in the 2020 season and was picked up by the Steelers. Haskins was listed as the third quarterback again, but he was given a chance to prove himself for once.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat