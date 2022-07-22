What happened to David Dorn? St. Louis man found guilty in 2020 death of retired police captain

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, a Missouri jury found Stephan Cannon guilty of fatally shooting retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn during a case of looting and rioting in June 2020.

The jury convicted Cannon guilty of three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary of $750 or more.

Lead Prosecutor Marvin Teer Jr. said,

"A good man lost his life and another man will likely to spend many years in prison because of it."

However, Teer was grateful that David Dorn's family could get some closure in their lives.

Ann Dorn, wife of retired police captain David Dorn, said that she spent the three days in court almost to ensure that justice prevails for her late husband. She affirmed that Teer did a fantastic job and that the family could not have chosen a more capable prosecutor for the case.

David Dorn was fatally wounded after he responded to a burglar alarm

On June 2, 2020, David was killed while responding to a burglar alarm at a friend's business, Lee's Pawn and Jewelry. Around 2 a.m., robbers broke into the business, and David Dorn, 77, confronted them but was fatally wounded.

In addition, according to the prosecution, six men have been charged in connection with the event, including Cannon, the man who's accused of shooting Dorn dead.

According to reports, attorneys played the Facebook live video that captured the aftermath of the incident before the video was taken down from the platform.

Brian Horneyer, Cannon's public defender, had argued in his opening remarks that there was no physical evidence connecting his client to the Dorn's death.

He has also said that the state's key witness, charged with several felonies, had told detectives he would say "anything" to get a plea deal and avoid being found guilty of murder.

However, according to the prosecution, Cannon was the only one present when shots were fired in the neighborhood.

Investigators reportedly found a revolver, televisions, and fragments of Cannon's dreadlocks in the flat where he was residing after the murder. However, they were unable to find the weapon that Cannon is thought to have used in the attack.

Days later, Glasgow Village resident Cannon was taken into custody and charged with killing Dorn. Mark Jackson, a second man, was accused of three counts of armed criminal action, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary.

Brian Horneyer, the defense attorney, announced that he would appeal on behalf of his client, Stephan Cannon. He intends to request a retrial if that is rejected at the time of sentencing. On September 13, he is set to be sentenced in the case.

