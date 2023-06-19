What happened to Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes? Missing Lynn man found dead after getting into Lyft ride

The body of 24-year-old Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes was found on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the Revere Marshland in Massachusetts. Officials have yet to conduct an autopsy, and the victim's cause of death currently remains unknown. They have not confirmed the possibility of foul play. De Los Reyes' death currently remains under investigation by Revere police.

Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes was last seen at a party in Chelsea in the early morning hours of June 11, 2023. Party-goers saw him get into a Lyft rideshare at around 3:42 am at 168 Shurtleff Street. The ride ended at 3:56 am, after which De Los Reyes called 911 for an unknown reason. While a dispatcher answered, the call was immediately disconnected.

Crime of the Truest Kind Podcast @TruestKind What happened to Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes? He went missing after getting into a Lyft early Sun morning leaving a party in #ChelseaMa . His ride terminated after 14 mins, then his cell dialed 911 from #Revere but disconnected. He was found Fri, recovered from a marsh on Rte 107 What happened to Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes? He went missing after getting into a Lyft early Sun morning leaving a party in #ChelseaMa. His ride terminated after 14 mins, then his cell dialed 911 from #Revere but disconnected. He was found Fri, recovered from a marsh on Rte 107 https://t.co/zquJL21n5N

Revere authorities search for leads in Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes' disappearance

The Massachusetts State authorities announced on June 16, 2023, that they were looking for 24-year-old Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes.

Jonathan Hall @JHall7news Divers from @MassStatePolice have finished their search of diamond creek in Revere-looking for signs of a missing 24 year old from Lynn, named Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes. He was last seen at a party in Chelsea early Sunday.His pastor says he was a “good kid” who lived his church Divers from @MassStatePolice have finished their search of diamond creek in Revere-looking for signs of a missing 24 year old from Lynn, named Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes. He was last seen at a party in Chelsea early Sunday.His pastor says he was a “good kid” who lived his church https://t.co/WoVoQnSD9T

Their announcement read that they were looking for Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes, the Lynn man who went missing after leaving a party in Chelsea in the early morning hours of June 11, 2023.

The body of Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes was discovered in the Rumney Marsh Reservation along Route 107 in Revere. A State Police Air Wing crew first spotted the body at 8:30 pm on Friday.

Subsequently, The Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit dragged Dickson's body from the water. The 24-year-old's cell phone was recovered as well, but officials did not reveal whether it contained any leads in the case.

Authorities described the rationale behind searching the Revere marshlands. State Police released an official statement and said that when the ride ended Dickson's phone was used to dial 911 and was connected to Revere Police. The statement said that while the call disconnected police tried to call the number back multiple times but were unsuccessful in getting a response.

The statement continued that the evidence they had indicated that the call was made from the area of American Legion Highway in Revere. It added that De Los Reyes hadn't been seen or heard from since.

Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes was described by the police as a 5-foot-three-inch man with black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a black vest and black pants, along with white sneakers.

Officials have not confirmed whether he had any known enemies. They have also chosen not to disclose the identity of the Lyft driver who saw the victim in his last hours.

After authorities failed to reconnect with De Los Reyes, they determined that his phone had been switched off by an unknown party. The investigation is currently in its early stages.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about De Los Reyes' death to contact Trooper Timothy Burns of the Massachusetts State Police.

