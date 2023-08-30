What happened to Duong Nguyen? Body reportedly found in search for Missing Louisville man 

On Tuesday, August 29, the body of Duong Nguyen, a man suspected to be missing, was reportedly discovered off interstate 265. While officials have not confirmed whether the body belonged to the 29-year-old, the search for the individual was apparently called off shortly after.

A GoFundMe page was also started by Nguyen's family, confirming that he was dead. It is believed that the cause of death was a car accident.

Expand Tweet

As of August 30, authorities have not yet released any further details about the disappearance of Duong Nguyen. However, the car crash that make have taken the missing man's life currently remains under police investigation. Authorities have not yet discussed the possibility of foul play.

The timeline of the search for Duong Nguyen

On Sunday, August 27, Duong Nguyen was reported missing by family members. The GoFundMe page stated that family and friends of the 29-year-old searched the area around Lousville, Kentucky, but failed to locate him. The circumstances of Nguyen's disappearance remain unknown.

Expand Tweet

At 11 am on Tuesday, the body of a deceased male was discovered in a car that had crashed into a treeline near the I-265, near Lousville's Bardstown road. Authorities stated that the car was found in a wooded area and investigators believe that the driver may have been deceased for at least a few days.

On the GoFundMe page, Nguyen's family and friends said that he was the man discovered in the car wreck. They stated that Detectives Kevin Carillo and Detective Clark discovered the body.

In an official statement the victim's brother, Mikey Nguyen, discussed the discovery of the 29-year-old's body and said:

"First and foremost, my family and I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to help search and locate him. Unfortunately, we all fell a little short and he has now passed. One thing that my big 'little' brother had always taught me was that family is important and that it doesn't have to be by blood. It's the people who you choose to be around and enjoy each other's company by creating endless memories with one another."

The statement continued:

"Our brother was so genuinely loved and cherished. With that being said, we greatly appreciate every single one of you for everything you have done for our family. Thank you."

According to the GoFundMe page, all proceeds will go towards assisting with the costs of Duong Nguyen's funeral. The page stated that the victim's mother is paying 'out of her own pocket' to reserve two funeral spots, so that she may be buried with her son.

However, any financial support for the Nguyen family is appreciated. As of August 30, the initiative has raised over $21,000 of a $30,000 goal.