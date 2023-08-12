What did Michael Deangelo do? Charges explored as Lindenhurst man arrested in Massapequa car crash 

Michael Deangelo, a 32-year-old Lindenhurst man, was arrested on Friday, August 11, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a father and his two children in Massapequa.

On August 6, 2023, Patrice Huntley, a 60–year-old resident of Flushing and a U.S. Marine veteran, was taking his family out for ice cream to celebrate a job promotion and his son's 11th birthday. While waiting at a red light, the suspect driving over 100 mph on Sunrise Highway crashed into their vehicle.

Authorities said that Deangelo, who was driving under the influence, reached a speed of 120 mph prior to impact. The crash killed Patrice Huntley, his 12-year-old daughter Hannah and his 11-year-old son Jeremiah.

Huntley’s 18-year-old stepdaughter Brienna and five-year-old step-granddaughter, who was critically hurt, were transported to a hospital alongside the suspect, who was also injured during the crash.

Michael Deangelo had fentanyl and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash that killed three people

Michael Deangelo, who admitted to taking heroin and other drugs before the crash, was charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of second-degree manslaughter, six counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and two counts of driving while ability impaired.

According to Long Island News, Detective Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Department said that a toxicology report revealed the suspect had fentanyl and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash. In a statement, Fitzpatrick said:

"The whole week we've been investigating, we've been executing search warrants, we've been looking at blood toxicology, we were looking at the speed of the car through the black box, video, witnesses. We have discovered he was driving under the influence of narcotics and controlled substances. We’ve also determined that he was traveling, one second before the collision, at over 100 mph, in fact at 120.55 mph.

News 12 reported Huntley’s granddaughter Chantel was taken off the ventilator while noting, she was not expected to survive the crash. Authorities said that Michael Deangelo would face additional charges if Chantel succumbed to her injuries. In a statement to News 12 Huntley’s wife slammed the suspect and said:

“I just wanna say to the person that caused this accident that you have taken away my ability to ever see my children grow old,” said Tasheba Hamilton-Huntley. “You have taken away their dad for the remaining children that are there.”

Patrice Huntley GofundMe raises more than $50,000 in wake of Massapequa crash

Meanwhile, a GofundMe page created to alleviate the grieving family’s financial burdens has raised more than $50,000. The fundraiser said:

“We are seeking to raise funds to pay for burial expenses, cover long-term care expenses for the surviving children and pay legal fees to ensure the driver(s) are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Authorities said that on Friday, Michael Deangelo was arrested and arraigned at a Long Island hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries. The suspect reportedly had prior arrests, including for driving under the influence.