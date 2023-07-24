What happened to Tori Moore? Indiana scientist identified as victim killed alongside 3 others in Alaska helicopter crash

A 26-year-old Indiana scientist, Tori Moore, was identified as one of the four victims killed after a helicopter crashed into a remote lake near the city of Utqiaġvik in Alaska on Thursday, July 19.

The Department of Natural Resources said that three state employees who worked as geological survey workers were conducting field research from the air when the helicopter crashed into a shallow lake in Alaska.

The employees, identified as Ronald Daanen, 51, Justin Germann, 27, and Tori Moore, were reportedly killed alongside local pilot Bernard “Tony” Higdon, 48.

MissMegTweets @kidulas_megan Rest In Peace Tori Moore <3 this sweet young lady was taken to soon. She passed away from a helicopter accident in Alaska. I did not know her that well but I am really struggling because I do not deal with sadness in a healthy way. I cant wait for my mom to come home from NY.

According to Fox News, Ronald Daanen and Justin Germann were both from Fairbanks. Tori Moore was a native of South Bend, Indiana. Moore graduated with a Bachelor of Science - BS, Geological and Earth Sciences/Geosciences from Indiana University Bloomington in 2019.

Details of the crash that killed Indiana scientist Tori Moore explored

Detailing the crash, authorities said that at about 7 p.m., on Thursday, 1996 Bell 206 helicopter owned by Maritime Helicopters crashed into a remote lake near the city of Utqiaġvik in Alaska. The wreckage was reportedly found roughly 51 miles south-southwest of Utqiaġvik, in the northernmost city in the U.S., formerly known as Barrow.

On Saturday, around 10:45 p.m., volunteers from the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery team arrived at the crash site. The bodies were recovered early Sunday morning. In a statement cited by Alaska News Source, Austin McDaniel, communications director for the Alaska State Troopers, said:

“Any fatal plane crash or helicopter crash in Alaska is especially tragic. Today, you know, our hearts and prayers of the State Troopers and the Department of Public Safety go out to our colleagues of the Department of Natural Resource, as well as all four of these folks’ family, friends and loved ones.”

The Department of Natural Resources also released a statement on Sunday mourning the loss of their colleagues, Ronald Daanen, Justin Germann, and Tori Moore, who were members of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey. DNR Director of Communications Lorraine Henry wrote:

“DNR will remain in close contact with their families, and continue to offer our prayers and condolences to all of their loved ones. The Department is beginning the process of grieving for our colleagues, supporting our team through this challenging time, and working with partner agencies to learn everything we can about this incident.”

They added:

“We are grateful to the North Slope Borough Search & Rescue and Police Departments, the Alaska Department of Public Safety, the Alaska State Troopers, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Red Cross, and especially the volunteer Alaska Dive, Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team for their efforts to locate and recover our coworkers. Thank you all for your support of the DNR family during this tragedy.”

Authorities said that they are currently investigating the crash.