Year of the Knife Recovery Fund: Popular Hardcore band’s GofundMe raises more than $102,000 in wake of a near-fatal crash

Popular hardcore band Year of the Knife is asking people to donate funds after they were involved in a near-fatal crash while driving from Salt Lake City to Colorado Springs. The terrible incident reportedly occurred on June 28, 2023, while they were touring and was confirmed on their Twitter page by Guitarist Brandon Watkins.

In the post, Watkins announced that their vocalist Madison "Madi" Watkins was in critical condition, and the rest of the band sustained major injuries after their vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler while driving from Salt Lake City to Colorado Springs.

devilmane @condemned2suffa We’re all alive but things aren’t good. Please wish Madi well. She needs everything everyone’s got rn. Also if you usually talk to Madi feel free to reach out to me instead I’ll talk to you and give you updates. Thanks. We’re all alive but things aren’t good. Please wish Madi well. She needs everything everyone’s got rn. Also if you usually talk to Madi feel free to reach out to me instead I’ll talk to you and give you updates. Thanks.

In the wake of the tragic accident, a GoFundMe named Year of the Knife Recovery Fund implored people to render financial assistance to the band while they recover from their injuries. The page said that the band, who were in the middle of their tour, were left without a means to make a living after their vehicle was destroyed and the members were left incapacitated while recovering from the injuries.

The page explained that band members Andy and Aaron Kisielewski sustained broken legs and other injuries, while Brandon Watkins suffered a concussion. However, their singer Madi Watkins reportedly sustained critical wounds after the collision, which left her with head and spinal injuries and a few broken bones.

BrooklynVegan @brooklynvegan A GoFundMe to help Year of the Knife has been launched gofundme.com/f/yotk-recover… A GoFundMe to help Year of the Knife has been launched gofundme.com/f/yotk-recover…

The fundraiser, which was launched on June 29, has exceeded the target amount of $1000,000 within hours, amassing more than $102,000. The page said:

“We are so thankful that everyone is alive, but there is a long road ahead of them for recovery. Please consider donating to help with their medical bills and to keep them afoot while they are stuck in SLC. Thank you in advance.”

Netizens offer support in the wake of the Year of The Knife accident

On June 29, Brandon Watkin’s father shared an update on his Facebook page detailing some of the injuries sustained by the band members. The father said the accident occurred after the group were driving back from a gig in Salt Lake City. He said:

"Family and friends. Our son (Brandon), our daughter-in-law (Madi) and their two 'Year of the Knife' bandmates, Andy and Aaron, were touring out west and were involved in a terrible accident after a show in Salt Lake City, UT. It's been a heart-wrenching time for all families involved.

He added:

"Brandon was concussed but is miraculously OK. Aaron and Andy both sustained broken legs and other trauma...but are stable now and recovering. Madi is in critical condition with major trauma. Please keep her in your prayers."

People online offered their support to the band that has grown quite popular over the years.

HARDLORE: Stories From Tour @hardlorepod All the love in the world to Year of the Knife right now, they need it. Sincerely one of the best and most supportive groups of people in the world. We’re ready to help y’all however necessary @YEAROFTHEKNIFE All the love in the world to Year of the Knife right now, they need it. Sincerely one of the best and most supportive groups of people in the world. We’re ready to help y’all however necessary @YEAROFTHEKNIFE ❤️

🕸️🔪 ain't bovvered 🔪🕸️ @dont_bovver @condemned2suffa Wishing her & all of you the best. Don't hesitate to drop a link if anyone needs help with hospital/mechanic bills. @condemned2suffa Wishing her & all of you the best. Don't hesitate to drop a link if anyone needs help with hospital/mechanic bills.

rohan @ridersovrohan @condemned2suffa sending you all my love and support. please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need absolutely anything at all @condemned2suffa sending you all my love and support. please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need absolutely anything at all ❤️

Who is the Year of the Knife

Hardcore crew Year of the Knife has amassed quite a fan following since their inception in 2015. The Delaware native, with guitarist Brandon Watkins, wife Madison "Madi '' Watkins on bass and twin brothers Andrew and Aaron Kisielewski on drums and guitar, have stormed the country’s stage and blown their audience away with their electrifying performance.

Earlier this year, Year Of The Knife released an EP called Dust To Dust to rave reviews. At the time vocalist Madison (Madi) Watkins said:

"The Dust to Dust EP is a product of everything we've been inspired by since our last record. We used the unexpected downtime to focus all of our energy on writing, and wanted to combine our existing sound with these new influences to push our boundaries and make our most pissed songs yet.”

In the wake of the accident, it’s no surprise fans are rallying around the band and praying for their recovery.

