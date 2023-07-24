Who was Sean Patrick Richards? Community mourns as Teenager dies in Fontano's restaurant car crash in Hinsdale

A 14-year-old boy, Sean Patrick Richards, died on Thursday, July 20, three days after sustaining critical injuries after a car crashed into Fontano’s Subs at 9 S. Lincoln Street, Hinsdale.

According to authorities, on Monday, July 17, around 2:36 p.m., four bystanders, including Sean Patrick Richards, were struck after a driver of a jeep exiting a car wash crashed into Fontano’s Subs.

Richards, who was reportedly walking outside the restaurant, was critically injured and transported to Hinsdale Hospital before being taken to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died on Thursday.

Sean Patrick Richards recently graduated from eighth grade at Saint Issacs’s School

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed, on Friday, July 21, Sean Patrick Richards, 14, of Hinsdale, died from injuries sustained in the Fonatna’s car crash.

In a statement, Sean’s devastated parents, Kristine and Brian Richards, revealed that their son had recently graduated from eighth grade at Saint Issacs’s School, where he was very well-known and loved. Sean’s parents said that the teen was set to begin high school at Benet Academy in the fall before he was tragically struck in the crash. The statement read:

“Our hearts are broken as we inform you that our precious angel, Sean Patrick Richards, went to heaven Thursday, July 20. We are devastated and will forever have a large hole in our hearts.”

In the statement, Sean’s parents also expressed gratitude to the Hinsdale community for rallying beyond their son after the incident.

“In addition, we would like to express our gratitude to the paramedics, doctors and staff at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale and the pediatric intensive care unit at UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital for their excellent care. Please continue to pray for Sean’s soul and for his loving family as we grieve this tremendous loss.”

In an interview with the Pioneer Press, St. Isaac Jogues School Principal Carol Burlinski, who knew Sean for 8 years as a student, described him as a kind and earnest individual who has left an indelible mark in people’s lives.

“[Sean] was one of those people others want to be like, so thoughtful, so kind,” Burlinski said. “We’re all surrounding the Richards family with all of our support and love.”

On Friday, St. Isaac students and other community members honored the memory of the slain teen by tying green ribbons to trees around Hinsdale. Meanwhile, the Fuller family, who owns the carwash, in a statement told WGN:

“The entire family is deeply saddened and shaken by this loss. We will continue to hold his family who has suffered an unimaginable tragedy in our hearts and prayers.”

Chicago Tribune citing Hinsdale Police Chief Brian King reported that no charges have been filed against the driver of the Jeep as authorities await test results.