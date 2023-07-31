What happened to Devyn Reiley? Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie’s daughter killed in plane crash near Oshkosh

Devyn Reiley, a 30-year-old Texas Pilot was killed alongside her co-pilot 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno after a plane crashed into Lake Winnebago, near Oshkosh. Authorities said that Devyn crashed her World War II vintage plane into Lake Winnebago just after 9 am on Saturday, July 29. It is worth noting that Devyn was the daughter of the two-time Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie

Devyn Reiley, who lived in New Braunfels, reportedly began working at Texas Warbird Museum two months ago. Per the museum's intro on Facebook, Texas Warbird Museum is an aviation school that is dedicated to preserving historic aircraft.

Tribute pours in as Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie's eldest daughter Devyn Reiley killed in a plane crash

Devyn Reiley (Image via Facebook)

Authorities are reportedly investigating the cause of the crash that killed Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie’s daughter Devyn Reiley. The slain pilot was the eldest daughter of Bruce Collie, the former San Francisco 49ers star who retired from the NFL and opened a pizza parlor and brewery in Texas with his wife, Holly.

Reiley, a certified private pilot since 2017, reportedly ran a Texas Aviation Academy at New Braunfels alongside her husband before it was shut down. In the wake of her death, several people took to social media to pay their respects to the slain pilot. In a Facebook post, a friend of Bruce Collie’s family, Kristie Hobbs, wrote:

“Devyn Reiley, you were and will continue to be a light in this world. Your love for Jesus affected many. We will miss you immensely!”

Another friend Laurie revealed that Devyn was the oldest of thirteen children of Bruce and Holly Collie.

“Praying for our dear friends, Bruce, Holly, and their beautiful family who said goodbye to their precious daughter and sister, Devyn Reiley. The Lord called Devyn home following a plane crash yesterday in Wisconsin. Devyn was the oldest of 13 in the "Collie Clan". She was deeply loved and a strong woman of faith.”

One of Devyn’s many siblings mourned the loss of their sister in a Facebook post and wrote:

“There is no way to prepare for the loss of a sibling, but one you spent every waking minute of your childhood with has been the most horribly painful experience."

They added:

"I have always been so proud of you and the woman you became, I love you and will miss you endlessly, flying high my beautiful sister.”

Another sibling Calyn Collie launched a GoFundMe to render financial assistance to Devyn's husband. Per the pilot's Facebook Post, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary last week.

The incident comes in the wake of another plane crash involving two aircraft at the south end of the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport on the same day.

The crash that involved a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter killed two people and injured two others.

The victims were identified as Alabama-based instructor and engineer Mark Peterson, 69, and his passenger Thomas Volz, 72, of Amelia, Ohio.