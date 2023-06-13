What happened to Dylan Dooling? Search underway for suspect accused of killing California teen after a house party

17-year-old Dylan Dooling was allegedly stabbed to death while leaving a house party in Turlock on June 2. According to cops, the stabbing was reported by Dylan's friends at around 10:45 pm local time. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Police are yet to determine the identity of the suspects, but believe that they are possibly in their early 20s.

Police have further mentioned that wish to investigate the surveillance footage between 9:30 pm local time and 11 pm local time. Turlock Police Department has also urged the public to contact them if they know anything about the fatal stabbing.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to meet Dylan's funeral expenses. The fundraiser aimed at raising $15,000, and had already raised over $24,000 from over 350 contributors.

A teenager identified as Dylan Dooling was fatally stabbed at a graduation party in California, last week

The incident took place at N. Daubenberger Road when investigating officers received reports of a stabbing incident. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as a teenager named Dylan Dooling. When responding officers arrived, they found Dylan walking on the sidewalk in need of medical assistance.

According to detectives, Dooling was attending a party nearby and later got involved in a scuffle with a group of people shortly before leaving. During the altercation, Dooling was allegedly stabbed at least once. Law enforcement officials are yet to determine the suspects but have mentioned that they are possibly males in their teens or early 20s.

As per CBS News, at a memorial service held for Dylan, Pastor Morri Elliot mentioned that the youngster was reportedly protecting his girlfriend when the attack took place.

“Dylan was a good young man. He was a loyal young man, and he was with his girlfriend Zoe that night and he was, from what I understand, he was protecting her,” he said.

Dylan reportedly loved playing chess and was fond of collecting colognes

According to Dylan's obituary, he loved playing chess and would carry a chessboard to school every day. A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been launched to help the mourning family.

“He loved his big family and enjoyed hanging out with his cousins. Dylan could put a smile on anyone’s face with his silly humor and infectious laugh. With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it can also bring financial burdens,” the post read.

According to Dylan's obituary, he loved cologne and also had a huge collection.

The party he attended on the night of his demise was reportedly a graduation party. Dylan had just graduated from Pitman High and had plans to attend MJC in the fall. He is survived by his parents and his sister and authorities are yet to reveal additional information regarding the case.

