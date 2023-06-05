Madison Schemitz GoFundMe raises over $31,000 as officials identify teen suspect in Ponte Vedra stabbing incident

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, a stabbing at a Ponte Vedra Mr. Chubby's Wings left Madison Schemitz and her mother, Jacki Roge, in hospital with serious injuries. According to Florida authorities, the duo was stabbed by 18-year-old Spencer Pearson, who is currently also in hospital due to self-inflicted wounds. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the stabbings involving Madison Schemitz and her mother.

In the wake of the horrifying incident, an organization called Ponte Vedra Moms rallied behind Madison Schemitz and Jackie Roge, starting an initiative to raise funds for their medical expenses. As of this writing, the GoFundMe page they launched has collected $33,916 and aims to collect $50,000.

Spencer Pearson targeted Madison Schemitz and stabbed her and her mom

As per the GoFundMe page, the stabbing took place at 4:30 pm on Saturday. St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reported that Spencer Pearson targeted Madison Schemitz, though the motive behind this remains unknown. Pearson reportedly ran up to the mother-daughter duo and began stabbing both of them.

In response to the tragic incident, a Ponte Vedra man named Kennedy Armstrong reportedly rushed to the scene to stop Pearson from further attacking Madison Schemitz and Jacki Roge. Armstrong described the shocking scene to Action News Jax and said:

“We pulled into Chubby’s to get some food. I opened up my car door and I hear a scream. I look over and I see a guy onhthe top of a girl doing this (stabbing) motion."

Armstrong said that he quickly hit Pearson in order to stop the assault and also injured himself. He said:

“I don’t have much feeling, these two fingers I can’t move them. I can only move up and down and my thumb is the only one that has full motion."

After the struggle between Armstrong and Pearson, the suspect reportedly attempted to end his life with the knife. As a result, the 18-year-old sustained grievous injuries. The two victims were also promptly transported to a local hospital after the stabbing.

On the GoFundMe page, the Ponte Vedra Moms informed the public of Madison's current condition.

The page read:

"Madison is a rising senior at PV High and an amazing softball player. She is a sister to five siblings and she will have a long road to recovery as she is in critical condition at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. This go fund me is to support the family with her ongoing medical expenses."

Investigators have not disclosed whether the young suspect, a recent graduate of the Ponte Vedra school, has any prior criminal record. If Pearson survives, he shall be charged with felony attempted murder.

