What happened to Eileen Saki? Tributes pour in as M*A*S*H actress dies at 79 

Eileen Saki, who rose to fame after her role as Rosie on M*A*S*H, tragically passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The family claimed that the 79-year-old actress learned about her condition earlier this year.
Her husband, Bob Borgen, confirmed her death and said:
"Eileen passed away just two months after being diagnosed with Advanced Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. She was working up until January 2023 and shot big commercials in October and November. In fact, she got a callback for her last audition and was happy about that."
While speaking to Fox News, her husband also claimed how Saki loved her time on M*A*S*H. The actress appeared in 9 episodes of the series, which was based on the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital at the time of the Korean War.
The actress was a part of the show from 1976 to 1981.
"Rosie's Bar is now closed": Fans, friends, followers, and family mourns the loss of Eileen Saki
Her death has left fans, friends, followers, and family in mourning.
Who was Eileen Saki?
Born in Japan in November 1943, the actress moved to Los Angeles to fulfill her dream of working in TV and cinema. She once talked about how she wanted to become a performer ever since she was 4 years old.
She rose to fame after her role as Rosie in M*A*S*H. Furthermore, she also became the longest-running actress to play Rosie in the series.
Apart from M*A*S*H, Eileen Saki was also seen in movies like Policewomen, Meteor, History of the World, Part I, and Splash. Eileen was also a part of TV shows like Good Times, CHiPs, The Greatest American Hero, Gimme a Break! and Without a Trace.
Speaking about her desire to have a career in film, during an interview with Jeff Maxwell, Eileen Saki said:
“We were very poor, and probably my psyche wanted me to be somebody else, to have a brighter and entertaining life.”
Saki's father also worked in a theater in Japan. She was married to Bob Borden.
Eileen is survived by her husband.