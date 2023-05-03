What happened to Eileen Saki? Tributes pour in as M*A*S*H actress dies at 79 

Eileen Saki, who rose to fame after her role as Rosie on M*A*S*H, tragically passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The family claimed that the 79-year-old actress learned about her condition earlier this year.

Her husband, Bob Borgen, confirmed her death and said:

"Eileen passed away just two months after being diagnosed with Advanced Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. She was working up until January 2023 and shot big commercials in October and November. In fact, she got a callback for her last audition and was happy about that."

While speaking to Fox News, her husband also claimed how Saki loved her time on M*A*S*H. The actress appeared in 9 episodes of the series, which was based on the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital at the time of the Korean War.

The actress was a part of the show from 1976 to 1981.

Cameron @Para_Mystery

REST IN PEACE Eileen Saki Here’s to you RosieREST IN PEACE Eileen Saki #MASH Here’s to you Rosie 🍻 REST IN PEACE Eileen Saki #MASH https://t.co/HUoFIBVmqp

“Rosie's Bar is now closed”: Fans, friends, followers, and family mourns the loss of Eileen Saki

Beloved actress Eileen Saki, known for her memorable portrayal of Rosie, the tough-but-tender bar owner on the hit TV series M*AS*H, passed away surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 79.

Her death has left fans, friends, followers, and family in mourning as they took to social media to remember her talent, kindness, and the impact she had on their lives. Here is how social media users reacted to the news of the death of Saki:

Mashaholic @mashaholic

Eileen Saki has passed away, deepest love, prayers and thoughts to her whole family



🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯



#ClassicMASH #mash Extremely sad newsEileen Saki has passed away, deepest love, prayers and thoughts to her whole family🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 #mash 4077 Extremely sad news Eileen Saki has passed away, deepest love, prayers and thoughts to her whole family 🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯#ClassicMASH #mash #mash4077 https://t.co/AY8Di6SV9h

Wilson @WilsonsWorld #MASH4077 #ClassicTV Eileen Saki, most known for portraying Rosie on M*A*S*H* has died. She was 79. She was also in the movie Splash with Tom Hanks and guest starred on CHiPS, Good Times, and Gimme a Break! #RIP Eileen Saki, most known for portraying Rosie on M*A*S*H* has died. She was 79. She was also in the movie Splash with Tom Hanks and guest starred on CHiPS, Good Times, and Gimme a Break! #RIP #MASH4077 #ClassicTV https://t.co/ngxfBQRW4S

🏳️‍🌈Marty Weiss 🟧🟦🇨🇭🇺🇦🇷🇴🇵🇱🌈🦄♌️🦁🐉🕊 @mwmtalent @Loretta_Swit Eileen Saki as the ever-feisty Rosie could hold her ground with any actor of any gender or size. Raising a glass of grape knee high toward the sky in a radaresque salute to a lovely lady! #RIP @mashmatters Such a sad day for the entire MASH family.Eileen Saki as the ever-feisty Rosie could hold her ground with any actor of any gender or size. Raising a glass of grape knee high toward the sky in a radaresque salute to a lovely lady! #RIP EikeenSaki @Loretta_Swit @mashmatters Such a sad day for the entire MASH family.😭 Eileen Saki as the ever-feisty Rosie could hold her ground with any actor of any gender or size. Raising a glass of grape knee high toward the sky in a radaresque salute to a lovely lady! 🌹 #RIP #RIPEikeenSaki💔 https://t.co/tub8iC5dtD

Patricia @dooleypdarts



Thank you for your service to entertainment.



Rest In Peace



#RosiesBar #MASH My sincerest sympathies to all of her family, friends and all whom knew her in and out of the business.Thank you for your service to entertainment.Rest In Peace #EileenSaki My sincerest sympathies to all of her family, friends and all whom knew her in and out of the business.Thank you for your service to entertainment.Rest In Peace #EileenSaki 🙏💐#RosiesBar #MASH

Dr. Joel P. Rutkowski- President @RutkowskiDr #Believers pray for the family and friends morning the loss of actress Eileen Saki who died on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Los Angeles after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79 and was known for her role as Rosie, the owner of Rosie's Bar on the iconic #Believers pray for the family and friends morning the loss of actress Eileen Saki who died on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Los Angeles after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79 and was known for her role as Rosie, the owner of Rosie's Bar on the iconic

John Fuller @JohnFul33968428 Rest in peace, Eileen Saki.

You will forever be Rosie to me Rest in peace, Eileen Saki.You will forever be Rosie to me https://t.co/O5X9aagcVR

DTN NEWS @DTNNEWUpdates M*A*S*H actress Eileen Saki dies aged 79 - as co-star leads heartfelt tribute: 'Our sassy Rosie' M*A*S*H actress Eileen Saki dies aged 79 - as co-star leads heartfelt tribute: 'Our sassy Rosie' https://t.co/Ku0h3n2ZcS

Who was Eileen Saki?

Born in Japan in November 1943, the actress moved to Los Angeles to fulfill her dream of working in TV and cinema. She once talked about how she wanted to become a performer ever since she was 4 years old.

She rose to fame after her role as Rosie in M*A*S*H. Furthermore, she also became the longest-running actress to play Rosie in the series.

Apart from M*A*S*H, Eileen Saki was also seen in movies like Policewomen, Meteor, History of the World, Part I, and Splash. Eileen was also a part of TV shows like Good Times, CHiPs, The Greatest American Hero, Gimme a Break! and Without a Trace.

dinah anderson @dinahleigh 'M*A*S*H' Actress Eileen Saki Dead at 79 'M*A*S*H' Actress Eileen Saki Dead at 79 😓 https://t.co/gkE55OjUMp

Speaking about her desire to have a career in film, during an interview with Jeff Maxwell, Eileen Saki said:

“We were very poor, and probably my psyche wanted me to be somebody else, to have a brighter and entertaining life.”

Saki's father also worked in a theater in Japan. She was married to Bob Borden.

Eileen is survived by her husband.

