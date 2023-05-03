What happened to Elia Barbon? GoFundMe raises more than $22,000 for 11-year-old Cutting Edge dancer

11-year-old Perry Middle School student Elia Barbon passed away on Tuesday morning after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident that took place in North Columbus, Ohio. The incident occurred early in the morning. The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the occurrence are in stable condition. A GoFundMe has been created for the family of the late youngster.

The tragic incident occurred at the North High Street and Lazelle Road intersection at around 6:30 am. Two other individuals were also part of the collision. It has been reported that the accident occurred between a Kia and a tractor-trailer.

News of Elia Barbon’s death was conveyed to families through a letter sent by Worthington Schools. They also shared that the child’s stepmother worked for the district. They added that counselors and support workers were available to those who were grieving.

Facebook user Jason Curry described Barbon’s family as “one of “those families that make you feel like family, always.” He also added:

“I can’t help but feel like your pain is just too much and I want to take some of it for you. Tracy Barbon and Erik Barbon and all of the family, we are so sorry. Elia is a beautiful soul. We love you. Always.”

Platforms user Tori McCloud also revealed that the youngster was a former student of hers. She described Elia as:

“such a sweetheart and was loved by everyone who knew her.”

McCloud also added:

“Please consider supporting mom, as well as step-mom and dad through donating to the GoFundMe that was set up through Elia’s dance team. This is only the first step in a heartbreaking journey that they’ll go through putting their baby to rest.”

Elia Barbon was part of the Cutting Edge Dance Center. They created a GoFundMe fundraiser to support her family during this difficult time.

GoFundMe raises over $20,000 to support Elia Barbon’s family

The fundraiser was created by Sammie Haley, who revealed that Cutting Edge Dance was raising money for Elia Barbon. They shared that Elia was a member of their competition team who would walk in “with a smile on her face every week.” They also added:

“She had such a kind soul. We are heartbroken about this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

The center is raising money to help the Barbon family cover “unexpected expenses.” At the time of writing this article, they had collected $22,935, exceeding their goal of raising $15,000. An anonymous donor sent in $400, which stood as the highest donation made at the time of writing this article.

Cutting Edge Dance is based in Columbus, Ohio. The studio is owned by dancers Dana Brooks and Sammie Haley. Speaking about their core beliefs, they have revealed on their website that they believe in “nurturing creativity and artistic development” by providing their dancers with a “warm and positive environment.”

They shared the news of Elia’s death on their official Instagram page. The post was quick to gather tributary messages.

