What is on Sam Brinton's Instagram account? Netizens troll nuclear official amid luggage scandal

Sam Brinton, a Biden administration nuclear official, has been in the spotlight after they were arrested for stealing a woman’s luggage at the Minneapolis airport. That’s not all. Brinton used the items in the luggage for over a month before claiming that it was taken by accident.

Additionally, they were also accused of stealing another woman’s luggage at a Las Vegas airport and a felony warrant on grand larceny charges was issued against them.

The deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy made headlines for being one of the first gender-fluid officials. However, Brinton is now being trolled for posts on their Instagram account.

While their Instagram account is private and the posts are not visible to the general public, a few Twitter users have been sharing their posts on the platform. Through the posts, it is learned that the nuclear official is engaged in pup play and gives sp**king classes.

There are also several pictures of them where they are seen doing rope work and b**dage, with a few men. Netizens are now sharing hilarious reactions and trolling the government official.

One social media user took to Twitter to call Brinton an "embarrassment."

Netizens share memes on Sam Brinton after they took a bag with belongings worth $2,325

Biden government’s Sam Brinton has been all over the news after they allegedly snatched a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase from a baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on September 16, 2022. The woman claimed that the belongings inside were worth more than $2,325.

Sam initially denied snatching the luggage and claimed that they thought it belonged to them. However, reports claim that Sam never checked in a bag before their flight.

Reports and surveillance footage suggested that they were seen with the snatched Vera Bradley suitcase on at least two occasions. They were seen with the suitcase while traveling to Washington, DC, on September 18 and October 9, 2022.

All of this has been cracking up social media users, and many even got Sam’s pictures and Instagram posts, which is creating a memefest on social media.

Additionally, owing to the luggage stealing fiasco, several people from the government have demanded that Brinton step down from their position. A group of House Republicans, along with Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, sent a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm regarding their removal from their post.

The letter read:

“We demand the resignation of Sam Brinton, and we implore you to set aside petty politics and appoint only the most qualified and dedicated individuals to influence America’s energy sector.”

At the moment, there have been no comments about the fiasco or Sam Brinton's removal from their position in the government. Sam's representatives haven't said anything about the matter either.

Aside from being a nuclear engineer, Brinton is also an LGBTQ+ activist who also founded the #50Bills50States campaign in December 2016. It was founded with the goal of prohibiting the pseudoscientific practice of conversion therapy throughout the U.S.

