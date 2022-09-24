What happened to Elijah McClain? Cause of death explored as officials reveal amended autopsy report

On September 23, 2022, Colorado authorities released an amended autopsy report on the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist who died shortly after an encounter with Aurora authorities. The new information surrounding the death of the young African American man has sparked protests and outrage across the State, as activists have said it is symptomatic of police brutality and racial profiling in America.

CPR reported that the original autopsy from November 7, 2019, had initially listed the cause of death as undetermined. The new report stated that Elijah McClain died from being given a dose of ketamine after officers restrained him.

NBC reported that the amended report resulted from a probe by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who said that state officials had determined the death was suspicious. As a result of the internal investigation, three officers and two paramedics have been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection to McClain's death.

CPR reported that the paramedics named in the official indictment are Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper. The figures linked to the Aurora police force are Jason Rosenblatt, Randy Roedema, and Nathan Woodyard.

Elijah McClain's death sparked nationwide protest

According to Buzzfeed, on August 30, 2019, Elijah McClain was arrested by Aurora authorities after they responded to a report in his area of a suspicious person possessing a firearm. Authorities are alleged to have forcibly restrained McClain at the scene through a chokehold. No firearm was found on him.

magister deandra ✨has an agent!✨ @deandrawrites_ These were Elijah McClain’s last words.



Just in case you forget why we still say Black Lives Matter even when we aren’t marching in the streets. These were Elijah McClain’s last words.Just in case you forget why we still say Black Lives Matter even when we aren’t marching in the streets. https://t.co/6ugjNDUhHa

After Elijah McClain was restrained, paramedics allegedly arrived at the scene and administered the ketamine, which pathologist Dr. Stephen Cina determined to be the primary cause of the massage therapist's death.

Cina said:

“(The dose of ketamine given by paramedics) was too much for this individual and it resulted in an overdose, even though his blood ketamine level was consistent with a ‘therapeutic’ blood concentration.”

Cina continued:

“I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine."

In an interview with the Associated Press, police reform activist Candace Bailey told reporters that she was disappointed by the amended autopsy report, as it did not clearly label Elijah McClain's death as a homicide.

Jean @JeanGarnet61 @Wolven They used ketamine, I am a nurse & we never used that drug without a doctor being around. Why would EMS staff even be allowed to use such a powerful drug. His words are haunting & I hope the people who did this to him will hear them all the time for the rest of their lives. @Wolven They used ketamine, I am a nurse & we never used that drug without a doctor being around. Why would EMS staff even be allowed to use such a powerful drug. His words are haunting & I hope the people who did this to him will hear them all the time for the rest of their lives.

She argued that the actions of the officers and paramedics were reckless, directly leading to his death.

She said:

“(I am) extremely saddened that there is still a controversy around whether or not the EMTs and officers should be held responsible for what they did, and as to whether or not this was actually murder.”

Catherine ✏️📙🌷🐝 🌊 @CatSkoor @Wolven Over & over & over again this happens. Elijah McClain was murdered, and for what? Because he wanted tea? My God! @Wolven Over & over & over again this happens. Elijah McClain was murdered, and for what? Because he wanted tea? My God!

She claimed that the autopsy remains vague on who was responsible for the tragedy. The case is still under investigation.

