What happened to Elliana Walmsley? Fans speculate as hospital photo sparks concern

YouTuber Elliana Walmsley recently left fans concerned after photos of her in a hospital surfaced online. The pictures posted by Instagram user @thepapparazzigamer saw the content creator sitting over a hospital bed.

The teenager was also seen wearing a hospital gown and holding a bunch of flowers. The pictures led to people speculating that Elliana had suffered from an accident. However, several social media users alleged that the hospital photos were possibly from a shoot for her new YouTube video.

Many fans also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their concerns for the influencer and reality star:

Elliana Walmsley is known for her convincing prank videos on YouTube. More recently, the youngster posted a video of herself suffering from a broken leg but later revealed it was a prank. Therefore, netizens believe her latest photos are from an upcoming prank video.

Everything to know about Elliana Walmsley

Elliana Walmsley is known for appearing in 'Dance Moms' (Image via Instagram/ellianawalmsley_)

Elliana Walmsley was born to Kevin and Yolanda Walmsley on 23 June 2007, in Colorado. She grew up with her brothers Luke and Jacob. She is a YouTuber, content creator, dancer and reality TV star, best known for her appearance on the sixth season of Dance Moms.

She first came under the spotlight after winning the title of Miss Petite Dance America in 2015. She reportedly started dancing when she was just 18 months old and was helmed as one of the most flexible and talented dancers in America at the age of nine.

The performer joined season six of Dance Moms as part of the ALDC Mini Team but moved on to the elite team in season seven. She was considered to be one of the best dancers on the show at the time and won the Mini Solo Award for her performance on Sing for You.

Elliana Walmsley went on to win several championships and later joined the Elite Dance Academy. She is also a meritorious student and a cheerleader for the Cheer Central Suns cheerleading group. The teenager loves the musical theatre genre and aspires to be the principal ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre in the future.

The dancer also bagged the lead role in the Off Broadway musical Dance Divas Nutcracker in 2017. The following year, she won the YAGP Hope Award in Salt Lake City and the Dance Awards for Best Mini Female Dancer 2018. Elliana was also cast as Clara in the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular in 2019.

In 2020, the 14-year-old established a career as a YouTuber after joining Piper Rockelle's YouTube group, The Squad. She also joined the TikTok group Vibe Crew that same year.

Elliana Walmsley also launched her own YouTube channel and has over one million subscribers on the platform. She has also amassed more than two million followers on Instagram and continues to enjoy a successful career as an influencer.

