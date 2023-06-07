What happened to Emily Goodell? Nebraska newlyweds found dead in apparent murder-suicide

23-year-old Emily Goodell and her husband Rex Goodell died in what appeared to be a murder-suicide. Rex reportedly killed Emily and her alleged boyfriend, before taking his own life. The tragic shooting took place at around 2:30 am local time just 72 days after the two got married on June 4, 2023. According to cops, Rex shot himself as he knew that he would be caught.

Authorities also believe that the shooting took place as a result of a fight between the couple that escalated. Law enforcement officials are investigating the matter, and are yet to reveal further information regarding the apparent murder-suicide.

Emily Goodell reportedly met her boyfriend Hayes Morgheim, 23, online and had gone out with him on a couple of dates, before the slaying.

Emily Goodell's husband tracked her and killed her and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself

Police made a gruesome discovery at a house on West Arizona Avenue on Sunday at around 2:30 am local time. The house belonged to Hayes Morgheim's mother, and Hayes was Emily Goodell's boyfriend. Both Emily and Hayes were reportedly shot to death by the former's husband Rex Goodell.

As per The Grand Island Independent, Rex tracked his wife, possibly through her phone, and followed her to Morgheim's mother's house on June 4. Rex arrived at the house at around 2:15 am local time and shot Hayes multiple times outside. After shooting Hayes, he barged into the house, where he fatally shot his wife Emily Goodell.

Emily reportedly told her boyfriend that she did not feel safe with her husband at her house.

Hayes' mother and her fiancé were present at the house during the fatal shooting

Hayes Morgheim's family believes that he died a heroic death, while he was protecting a woman that he had just met online. During the shooting, apart from Emily Goodell and Hayes, Hayes' mother and her fiancé were also present in the house.

As per The Grand Island Independent, the fiancé stated:

“Emily had told Hayes that she did not feel safe at all and wanted to leave their Lincoln home Saturday night. So, Hayes, being the kind-hearted soul that he is, did that and brought her here to be safe, at least overnight until a plan could be figured out on Sunday.”

They continued:

“Then the next thing I know, we awoke to gunshots and yelling in my living room. Hayes went out to try to defuse the situation and to tell him he’s clearly not welcome here.”

Law enforcement officials further mentioned that after shooting Emily, Rex realized that the cops had arrived and began to panic. Shortly after, he turned the gun on himself and ended his life. Police further confirmed that they did not fire any shots upon arrival.

