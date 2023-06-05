Where was Casey Young last seen? Boyfriend arrested in the case of missing South Carolina woman

Casey Young, 44, was last heard from on May 15, 2023, at around 4:30 pm, heading to her residence in Boiling Springs. Law enforcement officials revealed that on May 20, Young’s car was found, but there was no trace of the woman. Her boyfriend, Da’ron Collins, has, however, been arrested and then charged in connection to his girlfriend’s disappearance.

Casey Young was an employee at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, and when she failed to arrive at work on May 16, she was reported missing. Phone records revealed that her phone died at around 4:50 pm local time, as soon as she reached home.

Investigating officers further believe that Da’ron Collins used Young’s car to cover up his actions. Collins has been charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice.

Casey Young disappeared on May 15, 2023, while she was reportedly returning home from the office

Casey Young was reported missing on May 16, 2023, after she failed to show up at her work at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She last spoke to her family on May 15, at around 4:30 pm while she was returning home from work. According to investigating officers, her phone died shortly after she reached home and has not been turned on since.

Police later arrested her boyfriend, Da’ron, with whom she was living. They mentioned that Da’ron lied to the investigating officers about what happened on the night Casey Young was last seen. He claimed that the couple had a fight, following which Young left the house, and also mentioned that he hadn’t seen her since then.

An anonymous tip helped authorities discover Casey Young’s white Infinity G-37 in the parking area of Wundsor Place Apartments on Pinegate Drive. This area is around three miles from her residence. Surveillance footage had been obtained that captured Collins getting out of Young’s car at around 7:34 pm local time, wearing a pair of gloves. He was seen wiping the car down and then heading towards a dumpster, where he discarded a few items.

A bond of $9,000 has been set, and when released, Collins has to be on house arrest

According to the police, Collins was not carrying his phone while he drove Young’s car to the parking lot. They also discovered that someone had manually deleted surveillance footage of the house where Casey and her boyfriend resided. Authorities further revealed that Collins had previously been considered a suspect in certain domestic violence incidents and was in the military too.

Da'ron Collins appeared in court on Friday. He is charged with grand larceny and obstructing justice in the case.



The judge set Collins’ bond at $9,000, and if released, he has to be under house arrest along with GPS monitoring. He also can’t possess a firearm or contact any family members of Casey Young. His next court date is set for August 24, 2023.

Authorities have described Casey as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with long, black braids. They have also urged the public to contact Lt. Brandon Letterman if they have any information regarding the missing woman. It has also been reported that Young and Collins share a daughter, who can be a witness in the case.

