Missing call center staff: 45 bags of human remains found in search for seven Mexican employees

As many as 45 trash bags filled with human remains were recovered in Jalisco, Mexico, when authorities were looking for seven missing call center workers in the area. The individuals went missing last week from the Jardines Vallarta and La Estancia neighborhoods in Jalisco, as per NBC. Authorities are yet to determine the identity of the victims whose remains have been recovered.

It is important to note that Jalisco has witnessed excessive violence in the past few years, and most of the incidents have been related to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczowski confirmed that CJNG has traumatized the entire country.

Mexican authorities have witnessed as many as 10,000 disappearances that include both nationals and migrants.

Seven call center employees in Mexico went missing mysteriously over two days last week

The incident came to light when seven call center employees went missing between May 20, 2023, and May 22, 2023, in Guadalajara, a metropolitan region in western Mexico, as per CNN. During the investigation, authorities came across a gruesome discovery. They recovered 45 trash bags stuffed with human remains in a ravine in the same area.

According to the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office:

“[The body parts] match the physical characteristics of some of the young people missing employees of the call center.”

However, the identities of the victims are yet to be determined. The first trash bag was recovered on Tuesday, but it was revealed that the other bags could not be recovered the same day due to rough terrain and the absence of natural light in the area. Law enforcement officials also confirmed that the remains belong to both women and men, but they haven't provided clarity on the exact count.

Audio Cartel @LitHitsGround 45 bags of human remains found in Mexico during search for missing people 45 bags of human remains found in Mexico during search for missing people https://t.co/lfJTKskIK4

Mexico has been plagued with thousands of disappearances in the recent past

Benczowski spoke about the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and as per NBC, said:

“CJNG has contributed to a catastrophic trail of human and physical destruction in Mexico. It is the most well-armed cartel in Mexico. Its members willingly confront rival cartels and even the security forces of the Mexican government. CJNG is responsible for grisly acts of violence and loss of life.”

According to the office of Jalisco's special prosecutor for missing persons, around 147 bodies have been discovered in the past few months in 2023.

Cases of abduction, homicides, and human trafficking are not uncommon, mostly in the border areas of the country. Back in 2020, the US Justice Department even announced the arrest of over 750 individuals after a thorough investigation concerning the drug cartel.

Brian Allen @allenanalysis

(per NBC)



Investigators were searching for seven young call center workers who went missing in Jalisco when they made… What is wrong with humanity? Good lord, according to NBC, 45 bags of human remains were found in western Mexico amid a search for missing call center workers.(per NBC)Investigators were searching for seven young call center workers who went missing in Jalisco when they made… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… What is wrong with humanity? Good lord, according to NBC, 45 bags of human remains were found in western Mexico amid a search for missing call center workers.(per NBC)Investigators were searching for seven young call center workers who went missing in Jalisco when they made… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MBWdBRdabp

Law enforcement officials are currently trying to determine the identities of the victims whose remains have been recovered. They are yet to reveal additional information regarding the incident.

Poll : 0 votes