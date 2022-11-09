“It's really sad for the country”: Nancy Pelosi slams Elon Musk for propagating Paul Pelosi attack conspiracy 

Nancy Pelosi slammed Elon Musk for promoting conspiracy theories about the recent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, which left the latter hospitalized.

The House Speaker appeared in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and said that the situation of influential people spreading misinformation about the deadly break-in incident is “sad” for America:

“It’s really sad for the country that people of that high visibility would separate themselves from the facts and the truth in such a blatant way. It’s really sad and it is traumatizing to those affected by it.”

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal



Anderson Cooper Asks



Former President Trump, @ElonMusk, and others have spread stories, casting doubt on what happened, fomenting conspiracy theories...



Anderson Cooper Asks

Former President Trump, @ElonMusk, and others have spread stories, casting doubt on what happened, fomenting conspiracy theories...

"What do you have to say to them?"

Pelosi added that such behavior is “destructive” to the “unity” that people want to achieve in America. However, she also mentioned that she does not have anything to say to the people involved in spreading misinformation:

“I don’t have anything to say to them. There will be no common ground to have any conversation with.”

Nancy Pelosi’s statement comes in response to Elon Musk’s now-deleted tweet, where he shared a conspiracy article about Paul Pelosi’s attack incident and claimed that there was “more” to the story than what meets the eye.

What did Elon Musk say about Paul Pelosi’s attack?

In the wake of the home invasion incident that left Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi seriously injured, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shared a Los Angeles Times article titled “Accused Pelosi attacker David DePape spread QAnon, other far-right, bigoted conspiracies” and alleged that violence is the result of the “hateful and deranged conspiracy theories” spread by the Republican Party”:

“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.”

In response to Clinton’s tweet, Elon Musk shared another article titled “The Awful Truth: Paul Pelosi Was Drunk Again, And In a Dispute With a Male Pr*stitute Early Friday Morning.” The caption on his tweet read:

“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story.”

Yael Eisenstat @YaelEisenstat When the world’s richest man/owner of this very site himself traffics in conspiracy theories days after claiming to advertisers that he’s going to be a responsible leader, all I can say is: I’m not overreacting by expressing my concerns. Actions always speak louder than words. When the world’s richest man/owner of this very site himself traffics in conspiracy theories days after claiming to advertisers that he’s going to be a responsible leader, all I can say is: I’m not overreacting by expressing my concerns. Actions always speak louder than words. https://t.co/00RhlJa4rh

The conspiracy article was published on a website called the Santa Monica Observer, and the publication later provided an “update” to the report admitting that Paul Pelosi and his attacker David DePape didn't know each other prior to the incident:

“San Francisco Police said today that victim Pelosi and suspect Depape, did not know each other prior to the attack. SFPD reaffirmed that the assault followed a break-in.”

Shortly after, Elon Musk deleted his tweet.

Nancy Pelosi opens up about Paul Pelosi attack

Nancy Pelosi said Paul Pelosi attack left their family traumatized (Image via Getty Images)

During her emotional interview with CNN, Nancy Pelosi opened up about the first time she was informed about Paul Pelosi’s attack by the Capitol Police. She recalled:

“I’m thinking my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul because, you know, I knew he wouldn’t be out and about, shall we say. And so they came in. At that time, we didn’t even know where he was.”

The Speaker also acknowledged that attacker’s statement where he claimed that he initially invaded Nancy Pelosi's residence with the aim of hurting her:

“For me this is really the hard part because Paul was not the target and he’s the one who is paying the price. He was not looking for Paul, he was looking for me.”

Pelosi also mentioned that her husband was “doing okay” but clarified that his recovery will be “long haul”:

“He knows he has to pace himself. He’s such a gentleman that he’s not complaining.”

She shared that Paul Pelosi’s surgeries “was a success” but mentioned that he will need time to move on from the situation:

“It’s only one part of the recovery to a drastic head injury. It takes time.”

Speaking about Paul Pelosi’s skull injury, Nancy Pelosi said that the doctors told them the hammer “had not pierced his brain,” the result of which could have been deadly. She also mentioned that the situation had a traumatizing effect on the entire family:

“He’s so concerned about the traumatic effect on our children and our grandchildren, and we’re concerned about the traumatic effect on him.”

On October 28, an intruder named David DePape invaded Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her husband Paul Pelosi. He reportedly asked “Where is Nancy?” before striking the latter with a hammer.

Nancy Pelosi was reportedly in Washington D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack. Her husband made a 911 call during the incident and was taken to the hospital after dispatchers arrived at the venue.

He underwent surgery for a “skull fracture” and suffered “serious injuries to his right arm and hands” but finally returned home earlier this week.

Meanwhile, attacker David DaPape has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, assault, false imprisonment, and threatening a family member of a public official. He pleaded not guilty to all state charges.

