What happened to Emily Sotelo? Search underway as hiker reported missing on New Hampshire trail

Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old hiker, vanished from a popular hiking trail at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on November 20, 2022.

It has been reported by the missing woman's parents that she was not dressed adequately for the cold weather. Unfortunately, the temperature went down to -30 degrees Fahrenheit that day in New Hampshire. Sotelo also did not have prior experience hiking in chilly conditions, according to the parents.

Around eighteen search parties looked for her throughout November 20 and 21, but got no trace of her.

Kelly O'Brien @KellyWMUR



Crews spent the day searching the highs and lows of Lafayette, Haystack and the Flume trails looking for 19-year-old Emily Sotelo.

Emily Sotelo disappeared on a popular trail in northern New Hampshire

Sotelo was last seen at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on the morning of November 20. She was supposed to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack, and Mount Flume.

Her parents spoke to News 9 and stated that she did have experience as a hiker, but not in the winters.

19-year-old Emily Sotelo is from Westford, Massachusetts, and will be turning 20 on November 23. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, exercise pants, and a pair of sneakers. The missing hiker is reported to be 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Capt. Eastman says the big concern is the frigid overnight weather.

While talking about the hiking conditions on the trail that Emily Sotelo chose, Michael Eastman, the Fish and Game Captain, stated:

“It certainly can be done in a day. A hiker in good shape can probably do it in no time in summer conditions, but the conditions we had yesterday -- high winds, temperatures, varied conditions -- you have, in the higher elevations, snow up to your chest.”

Search parties deployed to look for missing Emily Sotelo

According to the New York Post, the Massachusetts hiker did not return from the hike at the expected time of 7 pm on November 20, raising alarms in the area. Search and rescue parties were immediately deployed to look for the missing hiker.

WMUR also reported that a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter had also assisted in the search operation.

The search for Sotelo is expected to resume on Tuesday, November 22, at 7:30 am. Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, who were assisting in the search procedure, uploaded a Facebook post stating:

“(The) temperature along the ridge is about zero, with 30-40 mph winds making the chill factor -30.”

Search will resume Tuesday morning for 19 year Emily Sotelo whose currently missing after taking a hike in Franconia Notch over the weekend. NH authorities are encouraging all locals if possible to help out in the search for this woman whose 20th birthday is this Wednesday.

They further added:

“60 ground searchers, plus air support and incident command, representing multiple governmental agencies and NH SAR teams were involved in the search.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game has now asked the public to assist in the search for the 19-year-old. Andrew Azorian, a hiker from Merrimack stated:

“From what they say, I'm going to be taking pretty much the same route that she was planning to take. So, I'm definitely going to keep my eyes out and be vigilant.”

Officials have requested hikers who may have encountered Emily Sotelo to notify New Hampshire State Police.

Anyone with information about her on the hiking trail has been asked to contact state police or New Hampshire Fish and Game officials.

