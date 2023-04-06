What happened to Erik Tadeo Ramirez? Laredo man kidnapped after bragging about stealing $50,000 from cartel

Erik Tadeo Ramirez, who boasted about stealing $50,000 from a Mexican drug cartel, was kidnapped by them moments after midnight on March 24. According to court documents, Ramirez hails from Laredo, Texas, where he was kidnapped by members of the Cartel del Noreste, an infamous criminal organization.

It was also mentioned in the court documents that Cartel del Noreste took Eric to Mexico and he is currently missing.

In an affidavit reviewed by the Laredo Morning Times, witnesses overheard Erik Tadeo Ramirez speaking over the phone. He reportedly bragged about stealing money from the Cartel del Noreste while at a house party in Laredo, a town close to the US border with Mexico. This took place at around 11 pm on March 23, 2023.

Just two hours later, at around 12:45 am on March 24, 2023, two to three armed and masked men arrived at the location in a blue Dodge pick-up truck and assaulted Ramirez before kidnapping him, said the FBI.

For the uninitiated, Cartel Del Noreste is one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Mexico and is an offshoot of the Los Zetas cartel.

Erik Tadeo Ramirez tried to escape the vehicle while it was in motion on the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Texas

The FBI filed a criminal complaint and stated that Erik Tadeo Ramirez from Laredo, Texas, was kidnapped by the cartel from the United States. Cartel del Noreste is based in Mexico’s northeastern state of Tamaulipas.

It was also mentioned in the complaint that Erik was last seen trying to escape from a moving pickup car on March 24 while driving into Mexico on the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo, Texas. Video footage showed a man with blood on his face trying to exit the passenger door of the car while it was still in motion. However, he was pulled back into the car, as per Vice.

The FBI said that the car was registered to the mother of Jonathan Cavriales, an alleged member of the cartel. He has now been arrested on a charge of kidnapping.

In an interview with the Morning Times, Cavirales said that he was driving the vehicle in which the kidnapping took place on March 24. He also said that he was aware that Eric stole around $50,000 from the Cartel Del Noreste.

Erik Tadeo Ramirez's girlfriend and sister reported the kidnapping to the police

Hours after the kidnapping took place, Eric Ramírez’s girlfriend and sister called the police to report the same. Meanwhile, Erik Tadeo Ramirez is still missing and there is no further information about his whereabouts. The FBI mentioned that an investigation is currently underway.

