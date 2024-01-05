What happened to Fannie Uresti? Authorties identify Texas woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide

An incident struck a Texas home on Christmas Day, leaving a mother of three, Fannie Uresti, dead in an apparent murder-suicide involving her husband, Roberto Hernandez.

Authorities from the Houston Police Department (HPD), Texas, responded to a distress call around 10:15 p.m. on December 25 at a residence on Grasilla Street. Upon arrival at 4822 Grasilla Drive, officers discovered a man and a woman lifeless in an upstairs bedroom.

Reports from local news outlets, including NBC affiliate KPRC2 and ABC affiliate KTRK, detailed the scene, indicating that both victims had succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Roberto Hernandez and Fannie Uresti (Image via KPRC)

Medical examination records confirmed the identities of the victims as Fannie Uresti, 34, and her husband, Roberto Hernandez, 43.

Fannie Uresti's troubled moments in Texas

New details have surfaced, shedding light on the distressing events leading up to the apparent murder-suicide involving Fannie Uresti in Texas.

Merely 11 days before the tragic incident, Uresti made a pivotal move by filing a police report that highlighted concerning aspects of her marriage. According to details obtained by KPRC2, the report outlined her distress, citing her husband's monitoring of her movements and her intentions to initiate divorce proceedings.

The report hinted at Uresti's sense of being monitored and her fear due to her husband's intrusive behavior.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Rosa Salinas, Uresti's mother, delved deeper into her daughter's struggles that led to the tragedy.

According to Uresti's mother, arguments between Fannie Uresti and Roberto Hernandez had occurred previously, and Hernandez had exhibited threatening behavior, such as brandishing a gun, during their disputes.

In an interview with KPRC2, Uresti's mother described Hernandez's behavior as "obsessive" and revealed the extent of control he exerted over her daughter. She expressed the heartbreaking reality that Hernandez didn't allow Fannie Uresti to socialize or even be herself.

Salinas recalled:

"A week before the incident, they [Hernandez and Uresti] had an argument."

Within just 11 days of Uresti filing her December 14 police report, the tragic outcome unfolded, resulting in her death in the home she shared with Hernandez in Texas.

Houston homicide detectives disclosed that the couple's three daughters, aged 6, 9, and 14, were present in the house when the shooting took place. According to police reports, one of the children recounted hearing their parents engage in a heated argument, followed by multiple gunshots.

Fortunately, the children were unharmed during the incident and are safe. It's been reported that the couple had been dealing with marital issues before the shooting.

After the tragic incident, Salinas said,

"I want to raise my voice on behalf of my daughter so that other women who are going through the same thing are aware and immediately leave the place where they are."