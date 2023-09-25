What happened to Ruby Kior? Viral video capturing moments before tragedy emerges as Orlando hairstylist dies aged 22 

Ruby Kior, a popular hairstylist from Orlando and a young mother of two, was shot to death on Friday, September 22, outside the Palms Hotel and Villas on Mercy Drive, Florida. A video was posted on social media, capturing moments before the shots were fired.

As per local reports, the incident unfolded after a heated altercation erupted among a crowd of predominantly young people outside the hotel on West Orlando’s Orange Blossom Trail. The viral clip began with a chaotic scene where several young people were gathered at the location, and loud voices were heard.

Some people were suddenly seen running away, following which multiple gunshots were discharged nearby, leading the person recording the video to also scurry and hide for safety. Ruby Kior was tragically struck by the gunshots several times before succumbing to fatal injuries on the spot. Delray Shundale Duncan Junior, the suspect, was said to have swiftly fled the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials are requesting anyone with information about the culprit to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Ruby Kior's tragic death sends the community into mourning

Ruby, 22, was locally popular for welcoming clients to her salon with a vibrant attitude. Her friends and family members were devastated after learning about the news of her death.

A hairstylist, LaToya Steele Sanders, who was acquainted with Ruby, described her as “our little Brat” who left her mark in their lives. In a Facebook post, Sanders wrote that she would miss Ruby being late to the salon and flying past her room. She also reminisced how the 22-year-old used to ask her if she could borrow Sanders’ blow dryer or bleach or developer.

“We still can’t believe this is real you didn’t deserve to go like this. Love you Ruby K’ior you will forever be the Envy Hair Designs baby,” LaToya Steele Sanders wrote.

Mandy Duppins shared that she woke up with thoughts of the deceased hairstylist in her heart. Duppins shared photos of Ruby’s sons on Facebook and wrote about how she was thinking about these two young children and other family members of Ruby.

Tvchie Monyons, a close friend and neighbor of Ruby Kior, recalled growing up together and sharing memorable moments of their childhood. Monyons said Ruby was there for her when she was admitted to the hospital and was on her deathbed. She called Ruby a “real friend” and expressed how she was hurting from thinking about Ruby’s death.

Police arrested suspects in Ruby Kior's shooting

Three other people other than Ruby Kior were also shot, but they sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

When the police were informed about the incident, they were also notified about the car the suspect used to flee the scene. Police chased the car and detained four people, including Delray. Three of them were also wounded, among which one was admitted to the Orlando Regional Medical Center due to critical condition.

Authorities arrested Delray on Friday on first-degree criminal murder and homicide charges in connection with the shooting. While the police are still investigating the pursuit of the incident, they have not yet released further details.