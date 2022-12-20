Who was Jamie Lopez? Late Super Sized Salon star once revealed that she was kidnapped

Super Sized Salon star Jamie Lopez, who was the force behind the “world’s first plus-size salon,” Babydoll Beauty Couture, recently passed away due to heart complications. She was 37.

On Monday, December 19, Babydoll Beauty Couture shared a statement on Instagram to confirm the unfortunate news.

Lopez was reportedly preparing to film season 2 of Super Sized Salon at the time of her death.

Just three days before, the late star appeared in a TikTok video and encouraged fans to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a Zoom meet-and-greet with her.

Late Super Sized Salon star Jamie Lopez previously revealed that she was once kidnapped

Earlier in August this year, Lopez revealed in her Instagram post that she was once kidnapped while she was immobile. She added that she was held at gunpoint, stolen from, and otherwise taken advantage of. The late star weighed over 800 pounds at the time and was bedbound at her highest weight. She detailed her harrowing ordeal in her new book Big Fat Lies.

In 2017, Jamie Lopez opened Babydoll Beauty Couture in Las Vegas as a safe haven for larger ladies. But two years later, in 2019, she was subjected to a hate campaign. She saw thugs smear feces across windows, with a few threatening to kill her. She even received constant malicious phone calls and faced thefts plus vandalism. As per Mirror, Lopez, who featured in Barcoft TV’s Shake My Beauty at the time, stated:

“It’s been a struggle keeping the business open dealing with hate and death threats and other crazy things. People just don’t like fat people, they treat us horribly. They want to make us feel like we’re unwelcome or feel like we don’t belong here.”

She further added:

“It's been crazy. My business was vandalized, our salon signs and air conditioning were both broken - and someone literally put poop on our windows. I don’t know if it was dog poop or human poop but it was all over the windows.”

Super Sized Salon aired in July this year with its first season

Lopez’s show Super Sized Salon debuted in July 2022 on WE tv. The Babydoll Beauty Couture owner created the unique space after experiencing discrimination in the beauty industry for being plus-sized and being ridiculed after breaking a chair in a regular salon.

The series also filmed the late star's weight loss journey and her determination to learn how to walk again after losing 400 pounds. Speaking to Yahoo Beauty in 2017, Lopez opened up about her reason for launching her beauty salon, stating:

"I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world.”

Lopez even revealed that she felt “very upset to be mistreated” because of her size and for not having a place to "get beautiful." She further added that her salon caters to all bodies and when clients walk away after getting services done at her salon, the star wanted them to "feel beautiful, confident, and sexy."

Super Sized Salon also highlighted the relationship between the salon's staff and customers repeatedly.

