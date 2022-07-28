What time will Super Sized Salon premiere on WeTV? Format, release date and more details explored

WE Tv is bringing a brand new reality show, Super Sized Salon, for its viewers premiering on July 29 at 10:30 pm ET/PT. The show will feature a completely out-of-the-box beauty salon for the plus-sized community. Filmed at the famous Las Vegas-based hair salon Babydoll Beauty Couture, different plus-sized customers will be seen enjoying every salon facility unapologetically.

Season 1 of Super Sized Salon will not just be a salon series for its viewers. Instead, the series will also feature eye-catching drama amongst expert stylists at the salon. There will be a mix of personal and professional clashes among them, despite which they must continue giving their best service to the customers.

The official summary of the show reads:

As Growing Tensions Cause Blow-Outs Among Stylists, Can Babydoll Beauty Couture Salon Come Together To Make Women of All Sizes Feel and Look Beautiful?

Super Sized Salon season 1's salon has celebrated body positivity in the past too

Viewers must know that Babydoll Beauty Couture, the featured salon in the show, has been celebrating body positivity since 2012. Owned by makeup artist Jamie Lopez, the salon welcomes women of every shape, size, and color.

A Cosmopolitan article mentioned that Jamie Lopez was fed up with how the beauty industry treated her differently because of her size. Moreover, customers are charged extra at many salons for being "overweight." In an interview with Yahoo Beauty, Jamie talked about her inspiration behind opening a body positivity salon:

"I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world,"

Lopez decided to change the narrative of the industry altogether, which led her to open Babydoll Beauty Couture in LA. Moreover, in 2017, she opened another branch of the salon in Las Vegas.

Furthermore, the salon has a vibrant mix of five salon experts who will appear on the show Super Sized Salon. It includes Astra, aka "Funky Chunky," who cheers up her team of stylists with her upbeat and uplifting personality that helps them to work positively during a tense situation.

Next is A-Love, the Holistic hair care specialist, who usually maintains a very light environment in her team, but no one can escape her wrath when her temper shoots up. Moreover, 007, Lopez's dear friend, works as an in-house stylist at the salon. She is very protective of Lopez and is excellent at satisfying clients with the hottest plus-size intimates and custom bling jobs.

Taj, a celebrity hairstylist, and makeup artist, is the team's responsible, level-headed "mama bear." She serves as the second-in-command salon manager in place of Jamie Lopez. Lastly, BB is the makeup/lash artist and aesthetician who is a straightforward person who says things as they are.

Super Sized Salon is produced for WE tv by Boat Rocker's Matador Content and executive produced by Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Pam LaLima, and Sam Brown. Executive Producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert and Kari McFarland.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Super Sized Salon on July 29 at 10:30 pm ET/PT on We Tv.

